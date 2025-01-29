Trump's buyout might increase H-1B visa delays at USCIS

President Donald Trump's buyout offer sent this week to federal employees excludes positions related to immigration enforcement and national security, but not U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees. The USCIS is not a law enforcement agency, but it does process work visas, including H-1B visas.

The agency did not respond to a request for comment, but Shev Dalal-Dheini, director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), said she has learned that some USCIS employees have received offers to resign.

"The impact of reducing the workforce at USCIS will harm the integrity of the immigration system by creating backlogs and delays," Dalal-Dheini said.

Apart from the potential loss of experienced USCIS staff, visa-sponsoring employers also might face processing slowdowns due to other actions by the administration.

In particular, Trump recently issued an executive order tightening visa security and rescinding a Biden-era policy that eased immigration for AI and STEM workers.

Trump's buyout offer to 2 million federal workers would guarantee salaries for eight months, provided that these workers decide by Feb. 6 whether to accept it. If they reject it, they could face layoffs. Some lawmakers have questioned Trump's legal authority to guarantee salaries to resigning workers.

In the long term, Trump will likely change the H-1B visa lottery system, but he might do that through legislation in Congress. During his first administration, he proposed a wage-based distribution of the visa lottery.

Beyond long-term visa reforms, employers are concerned about how the administration will handle this year's H-1B process. Immigration experts warn of potential delays and stricter requirements.