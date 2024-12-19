Biden secures H-1B rule changes before Trump takes over

In a move set to challenge the incoming administration, President Joe Biden has enacted business-friendly updates to the H-1B visa program that will take effect just four days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. While Trump has yet to indicate his stance, rolling back these changes could prove difficult due to the lengthy federal rulemaking process.

The proposed H-1B rule changes, released Wednesday and set to take effect on Jan. 17, provide employers greater certainty about renewing visas and more flexibility in filling jobs. Previously, employers have had to show a direct connection between a visa candidate's academic degree and the job for which the candidate is being hired. This revision loosens that requirement, asking for only a logical connection between the degree and job responsibilities. The intent is to make it easier to fill jobs that require a combination of skills, such as AI work.

The H-1B rule changes also ensure that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) gives deference to previously approved visa petitions, especially when the facts -- job duties, titles and locations -- are mostly the same.

"Deference to previous decisions is probably the most important thing for rule of law and employers," said Grant Sovern, an immigration attorney at Quarles & Brady. It will provide more certainty to employers when renewing visas, he said.

Deference to previous [H-1B] decisions is probably the most important thing for rule of law and employers. Grant SovernImmigration attorney, Quarles & Brady

The changes create clear regulations, according to Sovern. Prior to this, USCIS used policy memos and traditions to make decisions. Formal regulations around H-1B visas are important because the first Trump administration "previously tried to turn back everything it could," he said.