Trump's liberal green card plan faces skepticism

In 2016, when Hillary Clinton ran for U.S. president against Donald Trump, she supported "stapling" a green card to foreign nationals earning a master's or Ph.D. degree from accredited universities. In his current bid for re-election, Trump is now proposing attaching green cards to any foreign national who earns a degree from at least a junior college.

Trump's latest move on green cards, or permanent residency, goes further than he has in the past. During his campaign in 2016, in a speech on immigration in Phoenix, Trump said immigration should be based on "merit, skill and proficiency."

In this election, Trump, on an All-In Podcast episode, said that as president, the message will be, "If you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country. And that includes junior colleges too."

But when Trump was president, his administration favored restrictionist immigration. What he is now proposing for green cards goes well beyond what Clinton was willing to support in 2016 and what President Biden has indicated support for. This raises skepticism about Trump's sincerity regarding his plan.

No one has ever suggested green cards for junior college graduates, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Morrison, D-Conn., said. Morrison chaired the U.S. House Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement from 1989 to 1991 and helped write the 1990 immigration law that now governs the immigration process. "Just because someone gets a degree doesn't mean they have useful skills," he said in an interview.