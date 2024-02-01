New H-1B visa rule promises fairer play, but higher stakes

The U.S. has implemented an H-1B rule change that could create some competition for visa candidates and even cause bidding wars. The change eliminates the possibility that a visa candidate can be entered into the H-1B lottery multiple times.

Previously, multiple employers could submit registrations for the same beneficiary, thereby improving the overall odds for that individual. However, given the new rule, each beneficiary can now only be submitted once, giving all candidates an equal chance in the H-1B lottery.

"Whether you are a huge tech company or a midsize or small company, everybody has the same chance to get their candidate into the lottery and be chosen," said Kelly Cobb, a partner and immigration attorney at Jackson Walker in Houston.

Because the H-1B lottery has allowed multiple registrations of the same individual, the number of registrations neared 800,000 last year. The United States Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) suspected fraud, with multiple entries being submitted by the same companies through their subsidiaries. The rule change is expected to reduce the registration volume. The U.S. can only issue 65,000 new H-1B visas a year, plus 20,000 for foreign nationals graduating with a master's degree or higher from a U.S. school.

Foreign nationals being courted by more than one company might be in an especially good position. The tech industry has been lobbying for changes to the lottery to curb the excessive registrations.

"The winner is the foreign national," said Rosanna Berardi, managing partner at Berardi Immigration in Buffalo, New York.

With the new rule, "there is going to be a fight for this type of talent amongst employers," Berardi said. It has the potential to touch off a bidding war for a candidate with multiple sponsors, she said.