10 top AI jobs in 2024

If 2023 was the breakout year for artificial intelligence, then 2024 will be the year it starts to mature, with new jobs focusing on AI. This happens inevitably with every technological revolution -- technology takes off at a gallop and areas such as security and management must catch up.

In 2024, there will be a greater focus on data integrity, security and privacy. There will also be greater interest in the part of content creators on their data being used or not used for generative AI. In late 2023, The New York Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI over the use of Times' content in ChatGPT.

In addition, models are expected to both grow and shrink. They will grow as AI tries to become more comprehensive and helpful, but they will also shrink to become focused on one area of specificity.

They will also shrink because AI processing is moving off giant GPU farms and onto desktops and handheld devices. Intel, AMD and Qualcomm are all making processes with AI accelerators for desktop and laptop PCs. Inevitably, smartphone handsets will also be doing AI processing.

All this AI growth means more jobs. Below is a list of what might be the 10 hottest AI jobs and skills for 2024.

Top AI job skills Being a successful AI developer requires more than just coding skills. Of course, proficiency in a core AI developer language such as Python, Java and R, along with emerging languages such as Julia or Scala, is essential. AI jobs require knowledge of data modeling and engineering to structure and preprocess data for efficient AI training and analysis. Individuals also need to understand machine learning and deep learning, and be knowledgeable in various algorithms, model architectures and optimization techniques. In addition to programming skills, individuals need to know libraries and frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn and scikit-image, and have a strong background in mathematics and statistics. AI jobs require critical thinking skills to solve problems and analyze user input. The same practices apply to code. Having strong mathematical skills can help people develop advanced algorithms for programs. AI is also unique because it requires some knowledge of psychology. To create AI, people need to understand how humans think and how they might behave in different situations. AI simulates human behavior. Finally, with an emphasis on AI security, privacy and data integrity, individuals need to know the best practices behind security and ethics. Some industries are embracing AI faster than others. These include the following: Technology. Tech firms of all types are adding AI to their products to enhance their use and make them simpler and more user-friendly. Hyperscalers, such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft, are all actively hiring AI specialists to build services.

Healthcare. The healthcare industry is also rapidly embracing AI at all levels. On the low end, AI is being used for automation to avoid human error and for tasks such as billing and record management. On the high end, AI is being widely touted for early detection of serious illnesses, such as cancer, because the AI can spot signs that humans might miss.

Cybersecurity. The cybersecurity market is embracing AI to monitor around the clock and avoid human error. AI applications can be programmed to detect unusual activity quickly for swift action.