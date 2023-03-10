Democratization of AI creates benefits and challenges

AI democratization puts AI into the hands of users without specialized AI or even technical knowledge, thereby empowering these individuals with the benefits and opportunities of the technology.

Increasingly, IT leaders seek ways to extend the benefits of AI capabilities across the enterprise. The influx of new AI-based tools helps do exactly that. In some ways, this democratization is about simply extending low- and no-code tools, which enable nondevelopers to build and deploy software, into AI. But it's also about sharing vetted data and building data literacy across the enterprise. This does not mean every professional writes machine learning scripts. It means that business professionals understand the power of AI, develop the right use cases and apply the findings to achieve business outcomes and insights.

Enabling AI democratization in the enterprise is doable, thanks to decentralized governance models and AI-focused services coming into the market. But, like every endeavor involving new technology, democratization comes with both benefits and challenges.

Ways to achieve AI democratization AI is no longer confined to small circles of developers and enthusiasts. Data analysis and machine learning services, like Google Colab and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service's various models, make it easier than ever to include a larger circle of employees in AI development by enabling anyone to write and share code for projects. Enterprises must appropriately train business users on what AI is and how AI can apply to everyday tasks to utilize the technology effectively. Arpit Mehra, practice director at analyst firm Everest Group, recommends enterprises use decentralized governance models to enable data and technology learning strategies. Examples include the following: Data democratization. This enables data accessibility for business users throughout the organization. This helps them get familiar with data structures and how to interpret and analyze data.

Data and AI literacy initiatives. These help business users build a general understanding of AI and its potential, as well as the implications of AI systems and how to engage with them.

Self-service low-/no-code and automated machine learning tools. These provide pre-trained algorithms and offer step-by-step guidance that helps business users build, train and publish AI models and systems. Arun Chandrasekaran, distinguished vice president and analyst at Gartner, also recommended that companies prioritize investments in specialized and domain-specific intelligent applications that focus on training in areas like customer engagement, customer service and talent acquisition.