7 of the top tech and IT jobs in demand for the future

Some of tomorrow's hottest jobs will be in tech.

Interest in AI is sweeping across the corporate landscape like few technologies have ever done. The result is that organizations are having to create new tech roles and redefine existing ones to manage the integration of AI and data into core business functions. Meanwhile, cybersecurity continues to be a top concern, as do digital transformation and cloud computing. These challenges are increasing the demand for job roles that merge technical expertise with strategic business acumen.

The IT industry is poised for significant growth over the next five years, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and the proliferation of remote working technologies, said Edward Meyman, senior IT leader and strategist at the U.S. Department of Labor.

IT hiring managers will largely focus on recruiting individuals with advanced technological skills and a capacity for innovation and adaptability, Meyman said. IT professionals that want to remain in top demand should place emphasis on continuous education, certifications and real-time learning in emerging technologies.

Technologists should also understand that their colleagues outside the IT team will play a greater role in choosing and developing enterprise systems.

IT will still need to shepherd, enable and govern technology as it advances, but already more non-technical employees are creating their own technology, a trend that will only continue, said Donald Welch, CIO of New York University, a private research university in New York City.

"We will see the rise of citizen developers," Welch said.

Advances in AI will also reduce the need for first-line support, Welch said. Security requirements will increase, but not necessarily drive an increase in security staffing in non-security companies. Instead, it will drive growth in security service providers. AI will increase the need for AI programmers, but primarily in application companies.

Some believe that IT teams won't necessarily be bigger, just more strategic.

Overall, CIOs can expect that they will need smaller IT staffs, but that staff will include more well-rounded workers, said Jodi Jefferson, founder and managing partner, People Project, an executive recruiting firm.

"This evolution will drive the need for a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also skilled in ethical governance, strategic thinking and continuous learning to harness the full potential of AI innovations," Jefferson said.

So, what will be some of the hottest IT jobs of the future?

To get a sense of top IT and business-tech related jobs that will be in demand in the future, the author turned to job forecasts and predictions from multiple sources and spoke with the previously quoted experts as well as David C. Luu, senior vice president of IT, platforms and services, HarbourVest Partners, a private equity firm.

Roles are listed in alphabetical order.

AI product manager Job duties As enterprise AI becomes embedded in more processes, roles that focus on this important tech will also grow. An AI product manager is responsible for the development and management of AI-driven products and services, ensuring they meet market needs and integrate seamlessly with other business offerings. Snapshot of how the job will change in the future With rapid advances in artificial intelligence, these professionals need a deep understanding of AI capabilities and how they are evolving, as well as data science, user experience design and product management skills. That background should enable them to use AI applications as a productivity tool, enabler and differentiator. Potential career path Those seeking roles in AI product management typically come from science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) backgrounds, especially data science, but communication skills are also key. A combination of product management and AI experience can make someone an attractive candidate, and demand will continue to grow. Those interested in this career should seek opportunities within their current organization, if possible. Earning potential Salaries listed for an AI product manager vary widely, as do national averages, but pay is typically above $100,000 per year, according to multiple sources.

Business analyst Job duties Business analysts understand the technology requirements of business units and users, and communicate those needs with the people who implement technology. This growing field is not IT per se, but this role can further specialize to become an IT business analyst. Snapshot of how the job will change in the future Success in this role requires broad technical understanding, business understanding, project management, change management and communication skills. Increasingly, it will also require a strong understanding of the capabilities, limitations and ethical issues tied to AI adoption. Potential career path Business analysts can start out at an entry level, but grow quickly in the role with experience. They also might set their sights on a leadership position. Earning potential The average national salary for a business analyst is $104,000, according to Salary.com.

Chief AI officer Job duties A growing number of organizations are investing in artificial intelligence technologies, and many need a strategic leader to head those efforts. While the majority of chief AI officers (CAIOs) currently work at technology vendor companies, the ranks at non-tech organizations are growing. In the coming years, the chief AI officer role will be crucial in bridging the gap between high-level business strategies and AI technology implementations and the integration of AI capabilities across the organization. Snapshot of how the job will change in the future AI capabilities are advancing rapidly. This new member of the C-suite needs expertise in artificial intelligence initiatives, especially generative AI and large language models. Also important are business skills such as strategic vision, the ability to align AI initiatives with corporate objectives, and proficiency in change management. Potential career path The CAIO should have a seat at the table in the C-suite, and they will probably become one of the loudest voices on the executive team. That's because of the critical role they serve in aligning AI investment with business strategies. This role should prepare someone for advancement to such positions as vice president or COO. Earning potential The average national salary for a chief AI officer is $171,000, according to Glassdoor, but total pay can be much higher.

Chief technology officer Job duties The CTO is a key player in driving transformation and innovation, and their importance and clout will continue to grow as organizations become more digitally dependent. As such, strong business skills are equally important in these leaders, including strategic planning, risk management, understanding of ROI for AI projects, strong communication skills and the capacity to inspire change. Snapshot of how the job will change in the future CTOs will increasingly focus on using AI to transform product development and delivery. They will lead the strategic adoption of AI technologies, manage technology risks and ensure technology aligns with business goals. They'll need an understanding of AI capabilities, system architecture and IT infrastructure. Potential career path The CTO role is a critical one, and those in the role tend to have a strong knowledge of business needs and strategies. Success in this role can lead to a CEO or COO spot, and in fact, the founding executives of many technology startups serve dual roles as CEO and CTO. Earning potential The national average salary for a CTO in 2024 is $304,000, according to Salary.com.

IT risk analyst Job duties An IT risk analyst works to protect enterprise systems from cybersecurity threats. Those in this role use data science to audit systems, uncover vulnerabilities and enhance IT risk controls for existing and new systems and tech. Snapshot of how the job will change in the future The IT risk analyst role is becoming more important since one of the most critical elements of information security is risk assessment. Determining where an organization is potentially vulnerable to a cyberattack so that it can take steps to fix the issues beforehand is critical -- not only for protecting data, but also for compliance with corporate governance and industry regulations. Due to AI, data security threats are growing and IT risk analysts need to understand how harmful software is becoming more efficient and be able to spot seemingly realistic cases of fraud. These pros act to put proper AI governance policies, models, audit and other compliance frames in place to ensure that AI is used properly and that results are generated correctly, don't violate copyrights and don't harm humans. Potential career path IT risk analysts typically have a STEM or business-related degree and industry experience. Future growth will depend on facility with using AI and being able to perform risk analysis related to it. Success in this role can lead to advanced AI opportunities or senior IT security positions. Advancement may depend on certifications, continuing education and technical trade groups that an individual takes advantage of. Earning potential The average national salary for an IT risk analyst is $93,000, according to Glassdoor.

Prompt engineer Job duties A prompt engineer crafts and optimizes the interaction that tells AI systems what the user is seeking. This is crucial for applications in content generation, virtual assistance and advanced AI interfaces. Success in the role requires a deep understanding of AI behavior, natural language processing and creative problem-solving to refine AI outputs. Snapshot of how the job will change in the future Because the AI landscape is changing so rapidly, required tech skills beyond AI applications will vary. Perhaps more important will be skills such as the ability to be agile, pivot and handle change, exhibiting a growth mindset and demonstrating a high degree of emotional intelligence. Potential career path Successful prompt engineers can expect to lead AI projects and teams, leading to senior positions such as chief technology officer or lead prompt engineer. Earning potential Average annual salaries for prompt engineers run from $175,000 to $218,000 according to AI-jobs.net, though salaries for this role may vary widely due to demand and expertise.