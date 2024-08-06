9 AI-proof IT jobs, plus how to be irreplaceable

With the rise of AI and clarity on what it does well, job security concerns in IT are growing.

AI excels at tasks that require repetitive and focused attention and speed. It also excels at a number of technical and analytical tasks. Already, generative AI (GenAI) is in use to assist in software development and in predicting coding errors.

Yet, while there are many areas where AI offers exciting possibilities, the need for human skills will remain. Focusing on tech and IT careers that capitalize on AI's limitations, such as interpersonal skills, is the key to staying relevant.

So, which specific IT jobs have the most job protection from AI?

To find out, the author spoke with the following labor and staffing experts:

Joel Oleson, technology architect at video game and digital entertainment company Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Donald Welch, global CIO at New York University, a private research university in New York City.

Kenneth Corriveau, CIO at performance marketing firm Tinuiti, which is based in New York City.

Bill Balint, CIO at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a public research university in Indiana, Pa.

They offered job forecasts and predictions on which IT jobs were safe against AI replacement. Those job descriptions and justifications were then merged into thematic profiles of job roles, which are listed alphabetically. In all cases, those interested in a given career should also learn relevant AI skills, especially ways in which the technology could support the role.

1. Business analyst What the role entails Business analysts provide a bridge between IT and the business. They understand business requirements, are experienced with technology and data opportunities, and have skills at influencing people to collaborate for optimal business solutions. Why or how the role is AI-resistant As with all the roles listed here, a business analyst needs strong interpersonal skills, which will continue to be outside the range of AI's capabilities for the foreseeable future. AI can crunch data far faster than any business analyst can. But the tech cannot build relationships, access empathy or understand the nuances of human feelings and communication. Business analysts can use those soft skills to understand software needs. How to train or upskill for this role Business analysts typically have a range of technical skills that focus on data analysis and visualization, as well as experience with business intelligence (BI) tools. But they should also work on developing strong people skills, particularly in communication and presentation, and work to understand the business needs and mission.

2. Cybersecurity engineer What the role entails Organizations continually need skilled security pros to protect the enterprise, and security threats grow more frequent and more severe every day. As AI evolves, hackers will take advantage of new capabilities and use AI tools to write the malicious code they need to launch cyberattacks. Why or how the role is AI-resistant With advances in AI, organizations face unprecedented security risks. That makes this job role critical. The most successful cybersecurity engineers will be those professionals that acquire advanced AI skills themselves, helping them be better at detecting risk and at investigating threats identified by the system. How to train or upskill for this role These professionals should continually seek out training in new technologies, while learning as much about their own organization's business goals as possible. This will enable them to better understand and identify where the top security vulnerabilities are.

3. End-user support professional What the role entails End-user support professionals train employees on organizational software and provide support in the event of technology problems. They focus on ensuring that staff can execute their tasks and fully use available tools. Why or how the role is AI-resistant Hands-on, one-on-one training and assistance will always be important, and it is beyond the current capabilities of AI. Further, the more complex technology adoption becomes at an organization, the more likely that many employees will struggle with it. How to train or upskill for this role Those who want an end-user support role should have an IT-related certification or degree and excellent customer service skills. The role remains a traditional path into an organization's IT department.

4. Data analyst What the role entails Data analysts analyze business and product data, produce reports and insights on the findings, and make predictions about future outcomes. In a nutshell, they glean insights from data on how to better solve business problems and engage customers. Why or how the role is AI-resistant The data analyst's job will only become more necessary and demanding. Being able to act on data depends on the insights of someone who can recognize trends and patterns in the data. Humans will still be needed to contextualize and interpret sensitive or murky data. Data analysts will also need to ensure data truthfulness and accuracy. Moreover, organizations will continue to need data integration and analytics to drive decision-making. How to train or upskill for this role IT pros should pick a BI platform that appears to be in hypergrowth mode and that industry experts rank as a market leader. Then, they should get as much experience as possible working with the tool.

5. Data governance professional What the role entails Data governance professionals create frameworks about data use. They work on understanding, defining, cataloging and determining who has access to what data and under what conditions. Why or how the role is AI-resistant AI tools scrape, crawl and are fed more data every day. In turn, the need for guardrails is becoming exponentially more critical. Data governance professionals define what groups or individuals have access to which kinds of data and how they can use them. Organizations need data governance professionals to set standards and policies surrounding data availability, usability and security. And that need will only grow in the age of AI. How to train or upskill for this role Data governance professionals should earn a computer science- or business administration-related degree. Those interested in the growing and changing field of data governance should consider training in data management, data privacy and information security, as well as government and industry governance frameworks.

6. Data privacy professional What the role entails Data privacy professionals uphold the frameworks that govern data, protecting personal information and ensuring organizational compliance. Why or how the role is AI-resistant Like data governance, data privacy is an expanding field. AI tools are gathering and processing more and more data, even as compliance legislation mandates that organizations uphold stricter safeguards. Data privacy professionals are critical to ensuring that employees' and customers' data is kept safe. They can even help a company gain a competitive edge as they support a company's reputation as trustworthy. How to train or upskill for this role Data privacy professionals come from a range of educational backgrounds, but common ones include law, cybersecurity and computer science. Training for these professionals should focus on the interdisciplinary nature of legal, technology and business skills that characterize the field.

7. IAM engineer What the role entails Identity and access management engineers develop, test and implement IAM systems that ensure only authorized users and devices get access to sensitive data. Why or how the role is AI-resistant While AI might become a part of IAM efforts, the need for IAM engineers is growing as the number of technologies that hold data is increasing at an exponential rate -- from cloud platforms to IoT devices to social media platforms and more. As the number of endpoints increases, so does the need to secure and protect who has access to them. How to train or upskill for this role IAM engineers typically need a computer science-related degree, as well as knowledge of authentication frameworks and technologies, such as JSON Web Token. They also need a wide background in technologies such as single sign-on, programming languages and OSes.

8. IT director What the role entails The role of IT director or manager requires a high level of technology expertise. But it also requires strong business acumen, the ability to inspire people to achieve a common goal, coaching skills and the ability to develop talent and assign work. Why or how the role is AI-resistant What makes an IT director most valuable is how well they interact with people and inspire employees. Those are skills that AI can't offer. How to train or upskill for this role Candidates for this role should thoroughly understand the processes and practices that form an organization's business model. They must be able to communicate and motivate IT staff to apply appropriate technology to achieve those goals.

9. IT product manager What the role entails An IT product manager manages tech adoption, change management and service management strategies. The role represents platform ownership to the organization, including HR platforms, productivity tools, and various applications and services. Why or how the role is AI-resistant The role of IT product manager is built on the human element of change and release management. Employees need a friendly human face -- especially during times of change. Product management professionals capitalize on human skills, such as communication, adoption strategies and release management. How to train or upskill for this role IT product managers typically have a degree in a related field, such as a computer science degree. Those interested in moving in the product management career track should seek out project management training tracks in software development, project management or product management. They should also look at obtaining relevant certifications and getting firsthand experience.