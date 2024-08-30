4 AI cybersecurity jobs to consider now and in the future
Now hiring: At the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, career opportunities are emerging. Explore four new jobs that combine AI and security expertise.
The majority of cybersecurity professionals believe advancements in generative AI and machine learning will change how they work -- sooner rather than later. In a 2024 ISC2 survey of security professionals, 88% said they expect AI to significantly alter their jobs within two years, while 35% said it already has.
Future-minded organizations are looking to upskill existing cybersecurity staff in new technologies to meet evolving internal needs. Some are even creating positions that formally combine AI and security skill sets, opening up new cybersecurity career opportunities. Emerging AI cybersecurity jobs include, for example, AI/ML security engineers, AI cybersecurity analysts, AI security operations consultants and GenAI security development managers.
Demand for AI security expertise
While some worry GenAI could render cybersecurity pros obsolete, industry experts generally predict it will assist rather than replace them in the security operations center. As such, many anticipate demand for employees with both AI and cybersecurity skills will grow.
Within cybersecurity programs, CISOs hope GenAI can help ease the skills gap by taking some of the most tedious and repetitive tasks off human operators' plates, freeing them for more high-level strategic work. Key AI cybersecurity use cases include identifying false-positive alerts and automating vulnerability management. In this context, SecOps teams need to understand how to use AI tools effectively, as well as how to combat new AI-driven cyberthreats.
More broadly, business leaders are eager to deploy GenAI for strategic advantage across the enterprise. These systems need cybersecurity staff who know how to both defend them from cyberattacks and maintain the integrity of their data output.
4 emerging AI cybersecurity jobs
While this realm of security is still in its earliest days, AI cybersecurity certifications and AI cybersecurity positions are already emerging, with job listings appearing on LinkedIn, Indeed and other hiring sites.
Consider the following AI cybersecurity roles and how job seekers might capitalize on such opportunities.
1. AI/ML security engineer
The primary responsibility of an AI/ML security engineer is to ensure the integrity and security of an organization's AI models and systems. This typically includes conducting security architectural assessments on new and established AI systems and researching new AI security methodologies.
Practitioners in this field need to have both strong overall cybersecurity domain expertise and a specific understanding of AI/ML systems and processes.
The exact level of experience and other factors, such as security clearance requirements, vary by organization. That said, enterprises generally look for AI/ML security engineering candidates with undergraduate degrees in computer science or a related area of study and at least a decade of cybersecurity experience.
2. AI cybersecurity analyst
AI security analysts use AI/ML technologies to protect corporate systems from cyberattacks. They work with AI tools to strengthen threat detection and incident response efforts and monitor the threat landscape. They might also be involved in developing and training AI models and algorithms for SecOps purposes.
Additionally, AI cybersecurity analysts might have expertise in combating AI-driven malware and other AI-generated threats.
Although specific job requirements vary by hiring organization, employers generally look for security specialists with STEM-related academic credentials, at least a decade of cybersecurity experience and expertise in AI tools and threats.
3. AI security operations consultant
Organizations that lack internal AI resources often seek third-party consultants to help improve their security postures and overall efficiency. These consultants can support enterprises in the following ways:
- Evaluate existing cybersecurity operations, and pinpoint gaps AI technologies can help address.
- Develop AI-driven security operations strategies.
- Implement relevant technologies.
Third-party consulting firms generally look to hire seasoned professionals with strong backgrounds in cybersecurity and expertise in AI for these positions. Experience in key verticals, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, is particularly beneficial.
4. GenAI security development manager
GenAI security development managers build safety controls for organizations' internal GenAI systems.
Hiring managers generally seek out individuals with extensive development expertise who have built systems from the ground up and have -- if not deep GenAI skills -- enthusiasm for learning to work with these models and systems.
Amy Larsen DeCarlo has covered the IT industry for more than 30 years, as a journalist, editor and analyst. As a principal analyst at GlobalData, she covers managed security and cloud services.