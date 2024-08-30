4 AI cybersecurity jobs to consider now and in the future

The majority of cybersecurity professionals believe advancements in generative AI and machine learning will change how they work -- sooner rather than later. In a 2024 ISC2 survey of security professionals, 88% said they expect AI to significantly alter their jobs within two years, while 35% said it already has.

Future-minded organizations are looking to upskill existing cybersecurity staff in new technologies to meet evolving internal needs. Some are even creating positions that formally combine AI and security skill sets, opening up new cybersecurity career opportunities. Emerging AI cybersecurity jobs include, for example, AI/ML security engineers, AI cybersecurity analysts, AI security operations consultants and GenAI security development managers.

Demand for AI security expertise While some worry GenAI could render cybersecurity pros obsolete, industry experts generally predict it will assist rather than replace them in the security operations center. As such, many anticipate demand for employees with both AI and cybersecurity skills will grow. Within cybersecurity programs, CISOs hope GenAI can help ease the skills gap by taking some of the most tedious and repetitive tasks off human operators' plates, freeing them for more high-level strategic work. Key AI cybersecurity use cases include identifying false-positive alerts and automating vulnerability management. In this context, SecOps teams need to understand how to use AI tools effectively, as well as how to combat new AI-driven cyberthreats. More broadly, business leaders are eager to deploy GenAI for strategic advantage across the enterprise. These systems need cybersecurity staff who know how to both defend them from cyberattacks and maintain the integrity of their data output.