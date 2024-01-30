AI model optimization: How to do it and why it matters

Organizations across industries are building AI models, but the process doesn't end when the model is successfully deployed. Equally important is optimizing the AI model to ensure that it delivers the best results as efficiently as possible.

Optimization is one way for AI and machine learning engineers to improve their AI models. Optimization strategies, such as retraining models with better data or enhancing models' source code, can benefit performance, efficiency and accuracy. By enhancing operational efficiency and model effectiveness, engineers can ensure their AI model overcomes challenges, like model drift, and becomes an asset to the company.

The importance of model optimization Model optimization is important because more efficient, accurate and reliable models create more value. Efficient models cost less to run, and highly accurate models deliver better results. That said, AI model optimization is about more than just trying to improve models over time. It's also often a necessary process for addressing challenges like AI model drift. Model drift can occur when a model becomes less efficient due to changes in the environment that hosts it, such as installing a different version of a software library that a model depends on. Model drift might also happen if the data that engineers used to train a model no longer accurately represents real-world conditions, causing the model to make suboptimal inferences, a phenomenon also known as data drift. Model optimization lets engineers improve their models in response to challenges like these so that the models remain as efficient and effective as possible.