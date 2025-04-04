MLOps vs. DevOps: How are they different?

DevOps is an approach to designing, developing and deploying software applications generally, while MLOps focuses specifically on machine learning models.

That, in a nutshell, is the main difference between MLOps and DevOps. But there's more to the story, especially because MLOps introduces novel requirements -- such as managing data versioning, handling model drift and retraining models -- that don't apply to most other DevOps contexts.

To fully understand how MLOps and DevOps compare, let's define each term and explore their similarities and fundamental differences.

What is DevOps? DevOps, a combination of the words development and operations, is a software development approach emphasizing close collaboration between developers, who design and write software, and IT operations, who deploy and maintain it. DevOps applies to all types of software development scenarios, guiding development strategy regardless of an application's function or design. DevOps gained widespread popularity over a decade ago, promising greater efficiency and reduced risk. By working together, developers and IT engineers can better anticipate each other's needs. For example, developers can use feedback about IT engineers' challenges to improve applications and simplify management. In turn, knowing which changes developers plan to roll out enables IT teams to better support those updates.

What is MLOps? MLOps, short for machine learning operations, is a set of practices designed to streamline the development, deployment and management of machine learning models. The term MLOps appears to have originated in a 2015 academic paper. At that time, the DevOps movement had already spawned offshoot approaches, like DataOps and CloudOps. It seemed logical to think of machine learning development as another process that could benefit from a similar methodology. MLOps unifies the workflows required to create machine learning models: Designing models by determining the appropriate algorithms and data needs.

Preprocessing to improve data quality and accuracy before training.

Training the model using the preprocessed data.

Evaluating the model's performance after training.

Refining the model to correct shortcomings and optimize behavior.

Deploying the model to an environment where users can interact with it.

Retraining the model or further refining it over time. DevOps focuses on software development, whereas MLOps focuses specifically on machine learning models.

Similarities between MLOps and DevOps MLOps is modeled after DevOps in that both practices share specific goals, concepts and methodologies. Their main similarities include the following: Focus on efficiency. Both aim to make complex processes more efficient and consistent: software development in DevOps, and model development in MLOps.

Use of automation. Both encourage automation to reduce manual effort and the risk of error.

Multiple stakeholders. Both cater to the needs of diverse stakeholders -- mainly developers and IT engineers in DevOps, and data scientists and ML engineers in MLOps.

Repeatability. Both aim to make technical processes iterative and reproducible.