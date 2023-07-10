Decide when and how to adopt an MLOps framework

Companies across every economic sector are capitalizing on the accessibility of AI, automation and data analysis to expand business potential, gain new revenue streams and increase profit margins. Creating effective, repeatable machine learning processes is a fundamental component of achieving these goals.

As an organizing approach and an extension of DevOps, machine learning operations (MLOps) encompasses the people, processes and practices used to rigorously track model versions, analyze data transformations and retrain models over time. Companies can rely on the expertise of various IT teams working collaboratively to deploy ML models and monitor their effectiveness over time.

Organizations should consider several factors when evaluating the potential benefits and viability of MLOps for model creation, production and scalability. These include the challenges involved in adopting an MLOps framework, key aspects of cross-team collaboration and the tooling available for various stages of the MLOps pipeline.

Fundamental aspects of MLOps: Deployment, monitoring, lifecycle and governance For effective AI implementation, it's essential for teams to know how to treat and prepare data, establish well-functioning ML pipelines, and construct and deploy ML software that follows DevOps best practices. With an MLOps framework in place, businesses can deploy models faster, enhance security and accuracy, and respond quickly when models degrade or configurations drift. Continuous monitoring and maintenance of data and ML processes are a cornerstone of the MLOps framework, playing a crucial role in driving successful business outcomes. MLOps also relies on continuous testing, a unique approach to ML that prioritizes automatically retraining and serving models. As data ingested by ML models in production changes over time, models must be monitored, fine tuned and recalibrated. Monitoring and maintenance include regularly adding new, customized data to ensure that models remain current and continue to benefit the business. Consistent monitoring also ensures that MLOps teams can uncover issues and repair them in time to prevent negative effects on business processes that rely on AI. Lifecycle management ensures teams know what actions to take when issues are discovered. Should the need for troubleshooting arise, access and event logs can provide failover and fallback options. Centralized experiment tracking includes well-defined metrics that enable MLOps teams to compare alternative models and, if necessary, roll back to an earlier version. Adherence to regulatory standards requires operational best practices and comprehensive data knowledge. MLOps frameworks can help companies ensure compliance with rules governing data storage, access and longevity. Experienced MLOps teams also know whether a model was trained on sensitive data and how that affects use and deployment. Including sensitive, private information in training data influences how organizations can employ the resulting model for certain business initiatives.