Why continuous training is essential in MLOps

AI-based applications learn from experience and self-modify, but they can lose accuracy. Machine learning-based applications benefit from continuous training to make the right decisions.

ML applications can systematically analyze data about their performance accuracy or other qualities and, based on that analysis, update the code representing the ML models embedded within them.

When input data for these applications is constantly changing in the real world, continuous training practices are needed. Businesses must fit these practices into their broader MLOps strategies.

What continuous training is Continuous training is a somewhat misleading term. It implies that training is always happening, but this is not the case. It can be more accurately characterized as regular ML model retraining. An enterprise monitors the performance of its ML application in production. As long as the model continues to function within acceptable parameters to deliver the desired results based on given inputs, it does not need further training. When it ceases to perform acceptably, falling below the acceptable level of performance triggers a new round of training for the model. Retraining triggers can be automated or based on expert analysis. An ML application performing sentiment analysis on a stream of social media posts to flag them as favorable, neutral or unfavorable to a company's product must contend with changes in consumer behavior and product information. Periodic spot checks by analysts assess its performance. If the rate of mischaracterizations rises above some arbitrary threshold, such as 5%, that triggers a round of retraining. Continuous training isn't always required. For example, an application scanning photographs to find appearances of U.S. state flags may never deviate much from its baseline performance. It might even improve as the overall quality of photos fed into it improves. However, continuous training is usually required at some point.

The benefits of continuous training ML applications are often deemed useful because they replace or reduce the need for actual human attention and judgment. As people do, ML apps make decisions based on what the model can understand about the training data and the concepts reflected by that data. If the nature of the data changes, known as data drift, or if the underlying concepts no longer apply, known as conceptual drift, the model must be retrained with new data or a new underlying conceptual framework. The aforementioned sentiment analysis program could need regular retraining due to conceptual drift. The words and syntactical structures people use to indicate positive or negative sentiment evolve, especially among younger demographics. The application might also have to deal with data drift due to a sudden change in the volume of bot-generated messages or messages written by paid promotional services.