How to run ML workloads with Apache Spark on Kubernetes

The dynamic pairing of Spark on Kubernetes can lead to a wide range of benefits. To get Spark up and running on Kubernetes, IT teams just need some easy-to-learn commands.

Spark doesn't have to run on Kubernetes. But in many use cases, pairing the two can simplify Spark deployment while running machine learning (ML) workloads efficiently in a distributed environment.

What is Apache Spark? Apache Spark is an open source data processing platform designed for ML workloads. Spark's main features include the following: The ability to process large volumes of data quickly, especially when the data is stored in memory.

Support for real-time processing of data streams.

Highly customizable data processing workflows.

Multiple deployment models, which means that Spark can run on top of a Hadoop cluster if desired or operate on its own. Thanks to these features, especially its fast data processing capabilities, Spark has become the de facto open source tool for powering ML workloads that require large-scale data processing.

The benefits of running Spark on Kubernetes Kubernetes is not required to run Spark. But choosing to run Spark on top of Kubernetes can provide several advantages: The ability to move Spark applications easily between different Kubernetes clusters, which is a benefit if you don't want to be locked into a particular infrastructure platform.

Support for segmenting Spark applications from each other while still housing them all within a single Kubernetes cluster.

A unified approach to application deployment and management, since you can manage everything through Kubernetes.

The ability to use Kubernetes ResourceQuotas to manage the resources allocated to Spark. Apache Spark gained native support for Kubernetes starting with Spark 2.3. Native support means that you can deploy and manage Spark applications just like any other Kubernetes application by using container images and pods. You don't need any special tools or extensions to make Spark compatible with Kubernetes.