NimbleEdge proposes cure for on-device AI development pain

An edge computing service provider has its sights set on orchestrating agentic AI for mobile devices -- no cloud connectivity required.

NimbleEdge, founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, took the first steps toward this goal with the July 10 release of DeliteAI, an SDK that connects front-end app developers to on-device AI and machine learning frameworks without requiring Python expertise. DeliteAI was accompanied by the launch of an AI agent marketplace for mobile apps and the NimbleEdge Assistant, an on-device chatbot.

The company began by building on-device personalization and recommendation engines based on machine learning for its customers. While NimbleEdge doesn't disclose the names of those customers, its founders said the business supports mobile apps on millions of devices for food delivery, e-commerce and fantasy sports companies.

The rise of generative AI starting in 2022 worsened a disconnect that NimbleEdge developers were already struggling with, according to co-founder and CEO Varun Khare.

"There's this front-end ecosystem where developers are working in languages like Kotlin, Swift, React, and then there's this AI layer, which is being orchestrated in Python, and both sides don't know how to work with each other," Khare said. "So there needed to be a platform that can interface on the application side while also natively integrating AI."

DeliteAI is meant to be that AI development platform, connecting on-device runtimes such as ExecuTorch and Onnx with hooks based in Kotlin and Swift for front-end developers. Developers can optionally connect it to NimbleEdge's SaaS service to change those underlying Python scripts without having to update the front-end application.

Neeraj Poddar, co-founder and CTO of on-device AI development company NimbleEdge (left), and Varun Khare, co-founder and CEO.