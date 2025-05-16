AWS intros Strands Agents SDK

AWS on Friday introduced Strands Agents, an open source SDK.

Strands Agents is a model-driven toolkit for building and running AI agents with a few lines of code, according to AWS. With Strands, developers can define a prompt and a list of tools in code to build an agent, test it and deploy it to the cloud, the vendor said.

AWS said the SDK connects the two components: the model and tools. It plans the agent's next steps and executes tools with advanced reasoning capabilities.

Agentic challenges for developers Strands Agents is AWS's attempt to help developers integrate agentic AI into their workflows. Currently, developers have divergent points of view regarding agentic AI tools. "Some embrace it and some remain skeptical," said Rachel Stephens, an analyst at RedMonk. Part of the challenge is that many developers find the current approach of developing and managing an agentic workflow difficult. "Application developers struggle to find the right balance between taking advantage of the flexibility of LLM [large language model]-driven task execution on the one hand and controlling the probabilistic character of the results of these agent workflows on the other," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. He added that workflow-based tools often require more skill and expertise than typically found in an enterprise, meaning many AI projects face the threat of abandonment. With Strands, AWS promises developers do not need "hardcoded workflows," Volk continued. Instead, they can use an LLM of their choice to complete their tasks. "Developers will be drawn by Strands if it manages to replace complex workflows with a simpler approach that relies on LLMs to structure how models are used, thoughts are chained and tools are called," Volk said. "The availability of a large tool library will be another important factor, as tool integration is another critical developer pain point."