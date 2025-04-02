Model Context Protocol fever spreads in cloud-native world

An emerging standard that connects AI agents with data sources and tools has gained momentum and new features recently, including support from cloud-native infrastructure companies.

AI agents are autonomous software components backed by large language models (LLMs) that can take autonomous action and invoke external tools to accomplish tasks. Model Context Protocol (MCP), introduced by AI vendor Anthropic in November, is one of multiple frameworks for orchestrating and integrating AI agents that have arisen amid last year's expansion of agentic AI.

But MCP has generated growing buzz in the industry, including partnerships with other big generative AI players and hundreds of integrations from IT tool vendors. Microsoft and OpenAI both rolled out new integrations with MCP following its March 26 update: OpenAI launched support for it in its Agents SDK and will soon support it in its ChatGPT desktop app and Responses API, while Microsoft, which already supported MCP in Copilot Studio and extensions for its AutoGen AI agent framework, added an MCP server extension for its Playwright web testing and automation tool set.

This integration caught the eye of one enterprise site reliability engineer supporting Amazon Bedrock Agents as part of his company's internal developer platform, where developers also work with Playwright.

"I will have to use it to confirm, but it seems very useful to make it easier for developers to consume [Playwright]," said Mahender Singh, site reliability lead at a financial services company he asked not be named. "We have specialized testers or QA [engineers] doing this [now, but] with this, developers could pick and choose which components to implement in an interactive way. That is powerful."

On Tuesday, AWS jumped aboard the MCP bandwagon with a set of MCP servers for its code assistants. The same day, during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, cloud-native player Kubiya launched an agentic AI platform that runs on Kubernetes and integrates MCP.

"We have our own container orchestration engine ... that because of its maturity is even more evolved than MCP and runs stateless tool execution versus needing to work with just servers," Kubiya CEO Amit Govrin wrote in an email to Informa TechTarget this week. "That said, MCP has become a standard protocol, and rather than fighting this trend (not a smart thing for anyone other than a major CSP to do), we are embracing it and plugging into their robust ecosystem where MCP is another 'tool' our users can interface with."

Govrin said MCP support will enable Kubiya users to run the platform directly from where they work, such as Anthropic's Claude desktop, OpenAI, Cursor or any other gateway that supports MCP.

AI agents are more sophisticated than other LLM-driven apps, but they need frameworks like Model Context Protocol to work together.