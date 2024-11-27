Anthropic's new standard raises AI privacy, other concerns

AI foundation model provider Anthropic proposed a new framework for connecting AI assistants to their data.

The generative AI vendor, developer of the Claude family of large language models and an OpenAI rival, introduced the Model Context Protocol on Nov. 25. Anthropic said MCP provides a universal open standard for connecting AI systems with data sources.

MCP enables developers to either expose their data through MCP servers or build AI applications that connect to the servers. Three major components of MCP are the Model Context Protocol specification and SDKs, local MCP server support in the Claude desktop apps, and an open source repository of MCP servers.

Anthropic said MCP is open source and aims to help frontier models produce better responses.

Anthropic's introduction of MCP comes as agentic AI continues to gain traction in the AI market, and more vendors are introducing autonomous and semiautonomous AI agent technology. With agentic AI and LLMs, developers need to streamline the process of connecting data to their AI agents or assistants.

More vendors needed However, said Mark Beccue, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, introducing a standard is not something a standalone vendor can do. A standard is when the community agrees that this is what we're going to do, and it's collaborative. Mark BeccueAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group "A standard is when the community agrees that this is what we're going to do, and it's collaborative," Beccue said. "They open sourced this, but they're the only ones talking about it. I just think it's a nonstarter." He added that what Anthropic might be looking for with MCP is a standardized way to enable LLMs to talk to proprietary data. Anthropic might then need to start a conversation with other vendors about what standard is needed. However, a standard would be better if it came from a group like the AI Alliance, which was started by IBM, Meta and other AI vendors, Beccue argued. This is because it would be the decision of a group of vendors rather than just one. Anthropic said in a blog post that it is committed to making MCP a collaborative open source project and is looking to receive feedback. "Unlike other AI labs, Anthropic doesn't train on user data by default. Anything users upload will not be used to train our models.," according to an Anthropic spokesperson.