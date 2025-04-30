How the Model Context Protocol simplifies AI development

The Model Context Protocol, or MCP, is a new open standard that makes it easier for AI models to connect with external data, APIs and services. Released by Anthropic in late 2024, MCP was designed to move beyond model-specific approaches, creating a universal framework that any language model can adopt.

Interest in MCP is growing fast. In March 2025, OpenAI announced support for the protocol on its platform, and Microsoft has also rolled out MCP support across multiple services in its ecosystem.

MCP is quickly becoming the standard for building integrations across generative AI models, data sources and services. This guide covers the basics of MCP's architecture, how it standardizes data exchanges and how to integrate MCP into your own applications.

How the Model Context Protocol works MCP uses a simple architecture with three core components that enable interactions across AI models, services and data sources: MCP hosts. They initiate and manage the connection between a model and MCP servers. Currently, only a few programs support hosting, including Claude Desktop and GitHub Copilot.

They initiate and manage the connection between a model and MCP servers. Currently, only a few programs support hosting, including Claude Desktop and GitHub Copilot. MCP servers. Used to expose resources, tools and prompts to clients, they typically run locally on the user's machine, often as npm packages, Docker containers or standalone services. There is currently no standardized support for fully remote MCP servers.

Used to expose resources, tools and prompts to clients, they typically run locally on the user's machine, often as npm packages, Docker containers or standalone services. There is currently no standardized support for fully remote MCP servers. MCP clients. They are lightweight subprocesses created by hosts. Each client maintains a one-to-one connection with a server to retrieve context and facilitate interactions. See Figure 1 for an overview of the MCP architecture and component relationships. Figure 1. MCP architecture include hosts, clients and servers running on the user's machine. An MCP server can provide three main types of capabilities: Resources. Structured data such as database records or API responses that the model can use to interact with local files and reference external information.

Structured data such as database records or API responses that the model can use to interact with local files and reference external information. Tools. Server-exposed functions that models can invoke automatically with user approval.

Server-exposed functions that models can invoke automatically with user approval. Prompts. Prompts or prewritten prompt templates help users complete specific tasks. Building MCP servers When you build an MCP server, you expose APIs and data in a standardized way that generative AI services can consume. A single client can connect to multiple servers. This means that, if an API is available, it can be made into an MCP server and packaged consistently for a generative AI application. One of MCP's main benefits is that it makes it easy for users to access services using natural-language commands. It also removes the burden of building custom integrations and logic, acting as a proxy between generative AI tools and cloud-based services. Privacy and control MCP's design emphasizes resource control and privacy through its architecture and data protection safeguards: Resources exposed through servers require user approval before models can access them.

Server permissions can limit resource exposure to protect sensitive data.

A local-first architecture ensures that data remains on the user's device unless explicitly shared.