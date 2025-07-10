'Docker Compose up' now includes AI agents

Updates from Docker Inc. to its Docker Compose tool this week aim to integrate AI agent applications into enterprise development, including deployments to production with a familiar command.

Docker Compose, first introduced in 2014, uses YAML-based Docker Compose files to define and run multi-container applications. The Docker Compose open source spec was added in 2020 to standardize the Compose file format, organized under top-level elements such as services, networks, storage volumes, configuration data and secrets. This week, the Docker Compose spec added a new top-level element -- models.

This update enables Docker Compose users to define large language models for their agentic applications within Compose files, connect them to tools via Model Context Protocol (MCP) and configure agents from multiple application frameworks in the same Compose file. Users can also deploy these to cloud services using the same docker compose up command as with other containerized applications. To support this update, Docker expanded its partnership with Google Cloud this week to enable deployments of AI agents using Docker Compose on Google Cloud Run with a new gcloud run compose up command.

Industry analysts said integrating AI applications, including AI agents, into the existing software development lifecycle will be a significant step forward for enterprise AI agent projects, which often stall at the proof-of-concept stage.

"Defining the entire application in a single YAML file is a critical precondition for the release pipeline to handle application code and AI models as two parts of one application that have to be released in sync," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. "Synchronizing the probabilistic AI part with the deterministic code-based part of the application is the only way to consistently achieve reliable results, and it is also critical to scale agentic AI apps across the enterprise."

Docker will support CrewAI, Embabel, Google's Agent Development Kit, LangGraph, Spring AI, and Vercel's AI SDK with Docker Compose integrations. Deployments for AI agents using Docker Compose files on Microsoft Azure Container Apps will be available soon, according to Docker officials. The company is in talks with AWS, but has not yet finalized a similar partnership with the hyperscaler for this update.

This week's update included another new feature called Docker Offload, which gives Docker Desktop users local access to GPUs hosted in Docker's cloud during the design and development phase of creating AI agents. Docker launched Docker Build Cloud in 2024 for cloud offload during the build stage of software delivery.

Finally, this week Docker released its MCP Gateway, introduced as MCP Toolkit in April, to open source. MCP Gateway became generally available with version 4.43 of Docker Desktop on July 3 and adds a security enforcement point between autonomous AI agents and tools.

The Docker Compose spec now supports defining AI models, tools and agents as part of an application.