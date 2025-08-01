5 MCP security risks and mitigation strategies

Released in November 2024, Anthropic's Model Context Protocol has quickly become a standard for connecting AI systems to external tools and data sources.

While MCP is still in its infancy, many large technology vendors and a vast ecosystem of AI practitioners have already adopted it. Thousands of different MCP servers currently enable connection to different applications and services from a desktop client.

However, one of the significant concerns with MCP is the security risks it introduces. Many documented vulnerabilities exist, and the protocol lags in security mechanisms and centralized management.

Therefore, MCP users must understand how the protocol works, the risks involved and mitigation strategies for vulnerabilities. Five top MCP security risks stand out:

Credential exposure.

Unverified third-party MCP servers.

Prompt injection attacks.

Compromised servers.

Malicious code and unintentional actions.

How MCP connects AI models with external services MCP enables generative AI clients to communicate with third-party services that provide three main types of capabilities: Resources. File data or API responses that interact with local files.

File data or API responses that interact with local files. Tools. Model-controlled GPT functions, meaning that tools are exposed from servers to clients with the intention of the AI model being able to invoke them automatically.

Model-controlled GPT functions, meaning that tools are exposed from servers to clients with the intention of the AI model being able to invoke them automatically. Prompts. Prewritten prompts that help the user do specific tasks. All this logic runs entirely from an MCP server, a software component that is local to the machine it runs on. Figure 1. MCP architecture includes hosts, clients and servers running on the user's machine. For MCP to communicate with a third-party service, it needs to be able to authenticate with it, which often involves having some form of an API key or secret locally on the machine. In March 2025, MCP added the OAuth specification, an authorization framework that enables an application to access external resources without credential sharing. This enables users to run remote MCP servers. However, not all users have implemented it yet; many still run servers with local API keys.