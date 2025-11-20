Getty Images
Process mining software comparison: What CIOs should look at
Process mining can help improve a company’s operational efficiency, resilience and growth. Here’s a comparison of process mining software so that CIOs can learn more.
Process mining has transitioned from nascent innovation to mainstream technology, with AI and automation advancements enabling organizations to gain more insights from their operational data. As process mining has matured, the number of vendors has increased, so CIOs and software procurement teams should research the market to ensure they’re choosing the right product for their company.
Selecting process mining software that best fits the needs and price constraints of an organization can be challenging, as can aligning vendor capabilities with company priorities, such as regulatory compliance, ongoing digital transformation and optimal ROI. However, judging process mining vendors by some specific criteria can make the software selection process easier.
Here are some evaluation criteria to consider, as well as overviews of some of the best-known processing mining vendors.
Key evaluation criteria for process mining technology
Evaluating process mining software vendors can be simplified by focusing on factors that can enable easier adoption and improvement of operations. These factors include the following.
Integration capabilities
Integration with core enterprise systems such as ERP, CRM, HR or HCM, and supply chain management tools is necessary to reap the full benefits of process mining software.
Some ERP vendors offer their own process mining tools, but broader, enterprise-wide integration is necessary. Prebuilt connectors that let users pull data from multiple sources without extensive development can help enable integration.
Scalability and performance
Enterprises generate massive volumes of transactions, so process mining software should be equipped to take on large data sets in real time. Cloud-based process mining platforms, in particular, can offer scalability.
The software selection team should consider process mining software that has already been used in other high-volume environments.
Licensing and cost models
Process mining software pricing models vary widely, but most are based on an organization’s overall business volume or data capacity.
However, many vendors use their own unique approach to measure those factors, making it difficult to perform a direct comparison. Some process mining software vendors offer per-user, per-process and enterprise-wide licensing options, as well as value-based pricing.
Software procurement teams should assess the total cost of ownership (TCO), which factors in implementation, training and ongoing fees. Keep an eye out for hidden costs, such as additional modules for advanced features.
Compliance and security
Compliance and data security considerations should be part of the selection process because process mining software analyzes detailed transactional data. Compliance and security needs will vary based on the organization.
The software selection team should look for products that comply with key regulations, such as GDPR, Sarbanes-Oxley Act and HIPAA, along with products that offer capabilities such as data anonymization, role-based access controls and audit trails.
Vendor support and community
Vendors should possess a strong ecosystem of partners and consultants.
Some vendor metrics to consider include their training and implementation capacity, technical support, development resources and online user communities. Vendors should employ dedicated customer success teams, offer extensive documentation to customers and have active user forums for their products.
One consideration is that companies might need less support from vendors if they use a product with a no-code interface.
5 process mining vendors to consider
Here are some of the top process mining vendors, listed alphabetically. The list was determined by reviewing websites such as Gartner, G2, TechnologyAdvice and Capterra, as well as vendor websites.
Apromore
Apromore is a no-code process intelligence platform that combines process mining with task mining, process modeling, simulation and monitoring. The company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms for three consecutive years.
Apromore can be integrated with various business applications to enable a real-time view of operations, and the platform includes analytics capabilities such as drift detection, which highlights any process changes. Apromore is scalable and supports agentic AI automation. It also offers flexible pricing and a lower TCO than some other products.
However, Apromore’s origins as an open source product in an academic setting means that it might lack the broader ecosystem that most larger vendors offer, such as a deep bench of enterprise consultants. Also, its open source origins could be a problem for organizations in industries with stringent compliance needs.
Celonis
Celonis offers a process intelligence platform that creates a digital twin of business operations using AI and system-agnostic data. It was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms.
Celonis can integrate with various other systems and is scalable. It offers real-time analysis, conversational AI and compliance capabilities.
However, Celonis has a steeper learning curve for nontechnical users than no-code platforms, and its enterprise-wide licensing model could be cost-prohibitive for smaller organizations.
SAP Signavio
Signavio integrates process mining with analysis, simulation and optimization. It, too, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms for three consecutive years.
Of course, Signavio offers strong integration with other SAP products, and its strengths are compliance and risk management. Signavio is scalable and offers AI capabilities, and SAP offers extensive training and support, as well as a strong developer community.
However, Signavio typically requires a high level of technical expertise and may come with a steeper learning curve than other products. Implementation and subscription costs that are higher than some other platforms will likely rule it out for many smaller organizations.
Software AG (ARIS)
Software AG's ARIS platform offers process mining, analysis and automation, among other capabilities.
ARIS has various integration capabilities and is particularly strong for compliance and risk management. The platform is scalable, and Software AG’s strong developer ecosystem means that companies will have adequate support for customization. Software AG provides extensive general training and support backed by service-level agreements.
However, ARIS lags behind other process mining products when it comes to AI features. Also, it typically requires more technical expertise than some of its competitors.
UiPath Process Mining
UiPath includes process mining as part of its broader automation platform, with the process mining tool offering insights into a company’s process execution and potential opportunities for improvement. UiPath Process Mining has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Process Mining PEAK Matrix for five years.
Integrations with systems such as SAP, Salesforce and custom apps, as well as compatibility with UiPath's robotic process automation tools, make it a versatile platform. UiPath Process Mining offers enterprise-grade scalability as well as data anonymization and role-based access to support compliance. Also, the UiPath user community and support resources are both strong.
However, UiPath’s real-time capabilities rate slightly lower than some other process mining products. The platform might be better suited to automation-focused environments instead of standalone mining needs.
James Kofalt is the president of DX4 Research, a technology advisory practice specializing in ERP and digital transformation. He spent 16 years at SAP working with SME business applications and was a product manager for integration technology at Microsoft's Business Solutions division.