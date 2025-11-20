Process mining software comparison: What CIOs should look at

Process mining has transitioned from nascent innovation to mainstream technology, with AI and automation advancements enabling organizations to gain more insights from their operational data. As process mining has matured, the number of vendors has increased, so CIOs and software procurement teams should research the market to ensure they’re choosing the right product for their company.

Selecting process mining software that best fits the needs and price constraints of an organization can be challenging, as can aligning vendor capabilities with company priorities, such as regulatory compliance, ongoing digital transformation and optimal ROI. However, judging process mining vendors by some specific criteria can make the software selection process easier.

Here are some evaluation criteria to consider, as well as overviews of some of the best-known processing mining vendors.

Key evaluation criteria for process mining technology Evaluating process mining software vendors can be simplified by focusing on factors that can enable easier adoption and improvement of operations. These factors include the following. Integration capabilities Integration with core enterprise systems such as ERP, CRM, HR or HCM, and supply chain management tools is necessary to reap the full benefits of process mining software. Some ERP vendors offer their own process mining tools, but broader, enterprise-wide integration is necessary. Prebuilt connectors that let users pull data from multiple sources without extensive development can help enable integration. Scalability and performance Enterprises generate massive volumes of transactions, so process mining software should be equipped to take on large data sets in real time. Cloud-based process mining platforms, in particular, can offer scalability. The software selection team should consider process mining software that has already been used in other high-volume environments. Licensing and cost models Process mining software pricing models vary widely, but most are based on an organization’s overall business volume or data capacity. However, many vendors use their own unique approach to measure those factors, making it difficult to perform a direct comparison. Some process mining software vendors offer per-user, per-process and enterprise-wide licensing options, as well as value-based pricing. Software procurement teams should assess the total cost of ownership (TCO), which factors in implementation, training and ongoing fees. Keep an eye out for hidden costs, such as additional modules for advanced features. Compliance and security Compliance and data security considerations should be part of the selection process because process mining software analyzes detailed transactional data. Compliance and security needs will vary based on the organization. The software selection team should look for products that comply with key regulations, such as GDPR, Sarbanes-Oxley Act and HIPAA, along with products that offer capabilities such as data anonymization, role-based access controls and audit trails. Vendor support and community Vendors should possess a strong ecosystem of partners and consultants. Some vendor metrics to consider include their training and implementation capacity, technical support, development resources and online user communities. Vendors should employ dedicated customer success teams, offer extensive documentation to customers and have active user forums for their products. One consideration is that companies might need less support from vendors if they use a product with a no-code interface.