4 trends that will shape data management and AI in 2026

The contextual awareness of agents and consolidation among vendors will be among the biggest data management and AI development trends in 2026. So will rising adoption of protocols such as Agent2Agent (A2A), which address communication between agents, and agent-fueled process automation.

To make it past the pilot stage, agents need the proper context to be trusted. Semantic layers help provide that context, which will lead to more widespread use in the coming year. Once projects are past the pilot stage and into production, agents will automate previously manual tasks. And as enterprises build multi-agent systems, they will need A2A or other similar protocols to assist with orchestrating agentic networks.

"2025 was about building agents," said Michael Ni, an analyst at Constellation Research. "2026 is about trusting them."

Meanwhile, specialized data management and AI vendors could be casualties of the singular focus on agentic AI development -- which is more complex and costs far more than traditional data science and analytics -- and vendor consolidation will be a significant trend in 2026.

Context is key The Model Context Protocol (MCP) provided a standard method for connecting data with AI agents. But connecting agents with data sources is only one part of agentic AI development. Agents need to be connected to the data that provides the context for carrying out their intended task. However, discovering the appropriate data for a given agent can be difficult. Without proper data preparation, it can be nearly impossible. As the use of AI has expanded, and the importance of data to those AI efforts has become more apparent, it's also become apparent that accessing data without a semantic model is like trying to drive to your destination without a roadmap. The semantic model is the roadmap to the data and its meaning. David MenningerAnalyst, ISG Software Research As a result, semantic modeling gained momentum in 2025 and is expected to become an even more significant trend in 2026, according to David Menninger, an analyst at ISG Software Research. "As the use of AI has expanded, and the importance of data to those AI efforts has become more apparent, it's also become apparent that accessing data without a semantic model is like trying to drive to your destination without a roadmap," he said. "The semantic model is the roadmap to the data and its meaning. It is just as important as access to the data." Semantic models are data governance tools that enable organizations to standardize their approach to defining and categorizing data. Vendors such as AtScale, DBT Labs, Google's Looker, Strategy and ThoughtSpot have provided semantic layers for years. But semantic models were additive instead of critical when organizations were building static reports and dashboards rather than autonomous agents. Now, AI development is making semantic models crucial, according to Baris Guletkin, vice president of AI at data platform vendor Snowflake. "As companies begin moving more AI projects into production, they quickly realize that their AI initiatives struggle not because of a lack of intelligence, but because they lack business context," he said. "This is what will push semantic modeling from a background discipline to a strategic priority in 2026." Beyond properly informing individual agents, semantic models provide agents enterprise-wide with a shared meaning and context, allowing them to work together and across departments, Gultekin continued. "Agents need shared meaning and context, not just shared data," he said. "If an AI agent doesn't understand the business definitions behind the data powering it, its reasoning breaks down quickly. Semantic layers give agents the structure and grounding required to deliver trustworthy answers, ensuring that AI outputs remain consistent across teams and departments." However, while valuable, semantic modeling still needs improvement before it becomes as ubiquitous as MCP, according to Menninger. A group of vendors, including Salesforce and Snowflake, formed the Open Semantic Interchange in September to improve and standardize semantic modeling. But beyond the work of the consortium, which may or may not result in a standard being adopted, vendors need to improve their semantic layers. "I still see a hole in most of the semantic models … that has to do with metrics," Menninger said. "The majority of semantic models are limited to capturing and expressing metrics in the form of SQL definitions. SQL is not rich enough to capture all the logic that goes into a business model. Unfortunately, I don't see much movement to expand the richness of the semantic modeling capabilities yet."

Setting a standard for agentic interoperability While many agents are task-specific and operate in isolation, others are part of multi-agent systems that require them to communicate and collaborate. For example, to optimize a supply chain, an enterprise might deploy separate agents for inventory management, warehouse operations and plotting delivery routes, which all need to work together. A framework that standardizes and simplifies agent interaction is beneficial, and the adoption of such frameworks is expected to be a trend among data management and AI vendors in the coming year. Developed by Google Cloud and launched in April, A2A does just that, and dozens of vendors -- including AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Databricks and Snowflake, among others -- provide support for the protocol. In addition, the A2A project merged with IBM's Agent Communication Protocol in September 2025, unifying two competing frameworks. However, there remain alternative frameworks, so whether A2A support becomes as big a trend among data management and AI vendors as MCP support did in 2025 remains to be seen, according to Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy. Unlike MCP, which can be used to aid in developing all agents, A2A and other frameworks that simplify and standardize agent interactions are only needed when organizations deploy multi-agent frameworks. "A2A has a tougher road ahead," Farmer said. "The protocol is only needed when organizations actually run agent swarms that need to work together. … The momentum will come. But it will follow enterprise demand for managing multiple agents rather than vendor excitement for a new standard." Meanwhile, Chris Aberger, vice president of data catalog specialist Alation, noted that while a framework for agent-to-agent interactions is needed, he predicted that A2A won't ultimately be the standard. Instead, although A2A addresses a problem many AI adopters face, Aberger expects that MCP will evolve to add the capabilities provided by A2A. "This market doesn't reward 'best in theory,'" he said. "It rewards the protocol that becomes the default. And MCP is rapidly becoming that default. … The A2A pitch is appealing. Agent communication feels like the next frontier, and [A2A] addresses areas that MCP was not originally designed for. But it is strategically lagging in adoption." The core use case for A2A and similar protocols won't disappear, Aberger continued. But rather than A2A adoption being a significant trend among data management and AI vendors in 2026, MCP will evolve. "MCP won't coexist with A2A," Aberger said. "It will absorb the useful parts [of A2A] because the ecosystem will demand one standard, and it won't be the one that arrived second."

Automation on the rise With greater contextual awareness plus protocols in place for connecting agents with data sources and orchestrating networks of agents, automation will be a rising trend in data management and AI in 2026, according to Menninger. In particular, he predicted that the automation of complex data management tasks, which currently slow development and analysis, will increase over the next 12 months. For example, data observability specialist Monte Carlo provides an agent that monitors data and implements rules to ensure data quality. Informatica's Claire Agents handle tasks such as data quality monitoring, data exploration and building data pipelines. ThoughtSpot, meanwhile, recently unveiled agents due for general availability early next year that will automate its entire platform, including agents for dashboard development, building semantic models and embedding BI. "The agentic AI trend is all about automation," Menninger said. "Over the next 12 months, we'll see more and more automation of data management-related tasks -- everything from collecting and processing data to protecting data to analyzing data. … We've really just scratched the surface." Beyond automating data management and AI development work, the trend will also include an increase in enterprises launching agents that take on business operations such as customer support and service, menial finance and accounting tasks, such as invoice processing and payment approvals, and optimizing supply chains. "In 2026, the mandate shifts from operationalizing data to consolidating around orchestrating intelligence across the enterprise, automating decisions into workflows and governing execution at runtime," Ni said. "Together, they define the shift from data stewardship to decision leadership." Farmer, meanwhile, predicted that a byproduct of increasing automation throughout 2026 will be that some organizations will suffer identity crises. As agents perform more tasks previously performed by people, enterprises will need to determine how to effectively integrate agents and humans. "I expect the 2026 conversation to center less on a single new capability and more on integration," Farmer said. "Where does the AI end and the organization begin? Businesses like to say things like, 'We are our people,' to signal their identity, culture and integrity. In 2026, our AIs may become as distinctive to our business differentiation as our people."