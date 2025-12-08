IBM acquiring Confluent to boost AI development capabilities

IBM is acquiring streaming data specialist Confluent to boost its burgeoning agentic AI development capabilities.

IBM on Monday reached an agreement to purchase Confluent for $11 billion in cash. Under the terms of the deal, which remains subject to customary due diligence and is expected to close by the middle of 2026, the tech giant will purchase all of Confluent's common stock for $31 per share.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Confluent provides streaming data capabilities that enable customers to process data in near real time. The vendor's Confluent Cloud platform is built on Apache Kafka, an open source technology for stream processing. IBM, meanwhile, is a hyperscaler that, like competitors AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft, now provides an agentic AI development platform among its many Watsonx offerings.

To perform most effectively, AI agents require large amounts of current, high-quality data. Platforms such as Confluent Cloud that keep agents up-to-date with fresh data are therefore valuable parts of AI pipelines. By acquiring Confluent, IBM is adding not only a streaming data capabilities specialist but a vendor founded by the same team -- Jay Kreps, Jun Rao and Neha Narkhede -- that first developed Kafka in 2010.

As a result, IBM's acquisition of Confluent will benefit users of IBM's AI development tools, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget.

"Confluent is a leader in data streaming, and with agentic AI, streaming data is becoming the thing people really want," he said. "They want not only static data, but they want to have streaming, live data and analyze real-time data. IBM doesn't have that. It's a gap for most vendors, so the fact that IBM made this acquisition is a big deal."

IBM's acquisition of Confluent is the company's second major purchase this year aimed at better enabling AI development, following its acquisition of DataStax to help users derive value from unstructured data.

Without real-time data, however, agents are limited. Without platforms such as Confluent Cloud feeding them streaming data, they are unable to respond to immediate needs such as questions about where an order is in the supply chain or regarding an enterprise's current inventory. IBM already provides hybrid and multi-cloud data management capabilities that enable customers to prepare data. In addition, with Watsonx, IBM provides agent orchestration capabilities. What IBM doesn't have is the connective tissue that links the two. Confluent will provide that, according to Rob Thomas, IBM's senior vice president of software and chief commercial officer. "The missing piece to the puzzle was connecting agents and other applications to the infrastructure, which is the role that Confluent plays," he said. "We thought of this as a significant piece of what clients will need to implement and be successful with enterprise AI." Like Thomas, Sanjeev Mohan, founder and principal of analyst firm SanjMo noted that, from IBM's perspective, the acquisition's value is that Confluent provides capabilities IBM didn't previously possess. "This is a significant strategic deal for IBM as it modernizes its data platform to serve real-time agentic AI workloads," he said. "Confluent fills a critical gap in IBM's portfolio -- real-time data streaming at enterprise scale." Meanwhile, just as Confluent's capabilities complement IBM from a technological perspective, the data management capabilities that will surround Confluent complement its capabilities, Mohan continued. Particularly, once integrated into IBM's ecosystem, Confluent will benefit from connections to IBM's data lakehouse through watsonx.data and Red Hat OpenShift. "This combination fills gaps on both sides," Mohan said. Beyond technological integration, the deal benefits Confluent by providing economic stability, according to Catanzano. Confluent's stock price hit a high over $93 per share in November 2021, but dropped to the $15-range in August before rebounding slightly over the past few months. Meanwhile, though broad ecosystems for analytics and data management that featured integrated tools from various specialists were common before interest in AI development surged over the past few years, now there's a trend toward simplification. Rather than use data ingestion and integration tools from one vendor, vectorization capabilities from another, governance and observability from still another -- among other data management capabilities -- some enterprises now favor an end-to-end platform from a single provider. In addition to AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft, vendors such as Databricks, Snowflake and Teradata also provide complete data platforms. IBM is similarly expanding its breadth. "Confluent has had a rough ride lately," Catanzano said. "Its stock price has been up and down, and a lot of people didn't see its value. They're a niche player at this point with what they do, while the market is moving toward a full data platform, so I think they see where the market is going." While the acquisition removes Confluent from the volatility and scrutiny of the public markets and makes the vendor's niche capabilities one aspect of a broader data platform, perhaps the biggest benefit of the acquisition will be the exposure that comes with being part of a multi-national corporation, according to Kreps, Confluent's CEO. Confluent claims about 6,500 customers, which represents a fraction of the total number of worldwide Kafka deployments. IBM's global sales and marketing teams, along with existing customer relationships, could dramatically increase Confluent's base. "This is an opportunity to accelerate, to get out to more customers faster," Kreps said. "The role we want to have in organizations is to act as a central nervous system for the flow of data. That's obviously a very strategic position, and to get into that position, you need to have the right senior connectivity. For those reasons, this is a great opportunity for us to accelerate." While seemingly beneficial to both IBM and Confluent, mergers and acquisitions come with inherent risk. Potential pitfalls, among others, include integration problems -- both cultural and technological -- and miscalculated synergies. One potential problem with IBM's acquisition of Confluent has to do with the perception that Confluent is a cutting-edge vendor built on open-source technology, while IBM is a giant corporation that was founded in 1911, according to Mohan. "Confluent built its brand as a cloud-native, open-source alternative," he said. "Some customers chose Confluent specifically to avoid hyperscaler lock-in with AWS, Microsoft or Google Cloud. Now they're owned by a legacy vendor."