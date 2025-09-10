The race to build the ultimate data platform

We provide market insights, research and advisory, and technical validations for tech buyers.

Organizations are undergoing a fundamental shift in their approach to data management. The era of fragmented tools is rapidly giving way to integrated platforms that support traditional analytics, next-generation AI initiatives and sophisticated data management.

For years, organizations built their data infrastructure as a patchwork with separate tools for ETL, data warehousing, transformation, governance and activation. This created silos, inconsistencies and technical debt that now stand in the way of digital transformation.

The market has recognized this challenge, and the rise of AI has triggered a race among vendors to build truly comprehensive data platforms. This competition is evident through strategic acquisitions and product expansions from hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft and Google, and specialized providers including Databricks, Cloudera, Qlik, Oracle, Fivetran, Dell, Nasuni and Couchbase.

Drivers behind the platform revolution Three powerful forces drive this consolidation: AI's insatiable data appetite. Generative AI and agentic systems require large volumes of trusted, well-governed data. Platforms must seamlessly ingest, transform and deliver data to AI systems while maintaining lineage and governance.

Generative AI and agentic systems require large volumes of trusted, well-governed data. Platforms must seamlessly ingest, transform and deliver data to AI systems while maintaining lineage and governance. Decision intelligence at scale.

Modern businesses compete on how quickly they can make data-driven decisions. Integrated platforms reduce friction between data collection and insight delivery. Operational efficiency. Maintaining dozens of disconnected tools is unsustainable. IT leaders are demanding consolidation to reduce integration complexity and total cost of ownership.

The long-term strategic payoff Organizations investing in comprehensive data platforms are positioning themselves for several strategic advantages: Operational resilience through simplified architecture and fewer integration points.

Data trust and governance with consistent policies across the entire data lifecycle.

Accelerated AI adoption by removing data preparation bottlenecks.

Competitive differentiation through faster time-to-insight and data-driven innovation.

Future-proofing against emerging technologies and use cases.