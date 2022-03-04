Top 5 digital transformation trends in 2022

It's hard to believe, but two years have passed since CIOs could look to the future and not see a pandemic. Since 2020, IT strategy has been dictated by a crisis that required substantial and specific adjustments to business operations and working environments. While the pandemic will certainly impact businesses into this year and beyond, many CIOs I know are collaborating with their leadership teams to rethink their technology strategies of the past two years and replot their digital transformation roadmaps.

What's on the minds of IT and business leaders that will drive digital transformation trends in 2022? Here are five key areas CIOs are focusing on as we move out of crisis mode and into the future.

2. Enhance knowledge sharing with intelligent search Supporting hybrid work is just the beginning: CIOs must consider how to improve knowledge sharing when employees can't easily gather around the water cooler. As important, organizations experiencing high turnover and talent competition must prioritize capturing and retaining knowledge. In addition to collaboration, portals, content management, and document-sharing tools, progressive CIOs are revisiting their enterprise search technologies. These technologies are foundational to modern enterprises, supporting all aspects of employee knowledge sharing, customer support functions, and many customer experiences. For organizations that invested in enterprise search pre-pandemic, there are many advances to consider, including natural language querying, automatic relevance tuning, and content recommendation engines. These capabilities should help CIO accelerate and simplify enterprise search platform deployments and improve end-user experiences. It's hard to think of another technology with a wider scope of customer and employee-facing use cases -- from revenue generation in ecommerce systems to efficiencies in manufacturing. Plus, many IT departments can find cost savings by consolidating legacy search index implementations. So this year's trend will be to dust the cobwebs off poor search experiences, clunky data integrations, and algorithms driven by heuristics and replace them with more intelligent search capabilities.

3. Adopt customer data platforms to capture revenue, opportunities In 2022, IT and business leaders are taking a step back, looking at their organizations' agility and nimbleness over 2020 and 2021, and evaluating how well they pivoted to changing customer needs and supply chain risks. How fast did retailers support in-store pickups, hospitals adjust to telehealth technologies, or financial service companies reset their marketing program in response to volatile financial conditions? Centralizing knowledge of customers and their direct and indirect interactions has always been important in B2C (business to consumer) companies and became a top priority as customer needs and opportunities shifted during the pandemic. It's becoming equally important in B2B businesses, especially those that sell multiple products and services over longer-term durations. While some CIOs may centralize customer data in proprietary developed data lakes and warehouses, more IT leaders will recognize the complication of loading, normalizing, cleansing, and storing customer profiles, events, and transactions. It's one reason that customer data platforms (CDPs) are on the rise, as these platforms have the underlying infrastructure to centralize data, use machine learning to predict customer behaviors, and tools to integrate with marketing and other customer interaction systems.

4. Embrace AIOps to support multicloud and microservices Digital and technology organizations must also address the growing landscape and complexity of managing hybrid clouds, multicloud architectures, and microservices. Many CIOs investing in digital transformation are adding new applications and growing data volumes faster than they can sunset legacy systems. And these apps, integrations, and data lakes are more mission-critical, so businesses expect high service level objectives and increased automation from IT Ops supporting these technologies. Enter AIOps technologies that aim to help IT Ops leverage machine learning around all their monitoring tools and observability data. These technologies aggregate the data, use machine learning to correlate alerts, and help network operations centers (NOCs) identify root causes faster. Most of these technologies also connect with ITSM, collaboration, and other automation tools to trigger communications and scripted responses. They also help NOCs develop a single pane of glass around their applications and databases running in public clouds, data centers, and edge computing.