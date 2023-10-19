Assembling the right team is the most important component of an effective digital transformation strategy. Putting that team together is easier said than done. The digital leader must consider several factors about each person added to the team, including experience, education, skillsets, extent of influence and ability to work with others.

Once the leader is in place, selecting a team with the right set of skills is crucial to digital transformation success. Finding team members with the specific skills and personalities needed is one of the biggest challenges in digital transformation projects . Here are some guidelines that will help.

The CEO usually appoints the person in charge of all digital transformation initiatives. The choice will be dictated by how the CEO views digital transformation and what it entails. For example, the CEO may view technology as the most critical element of all transformation projects, so the CIO gets the job. If the CEO views business process as the focus of digital transformation, the COO may be in charge.

Digital teams start with good leaders, typically C-level executives with the budget, influence and respect. In some data-driven companies, they have titles such as chief digital officer or chief strategy officer, and their only role is to digitally transform the company. In other companies, they have titles such as CIO, CTO or COO, and they have other responsibilities in addition to leading digital transformation.

What roles does a digital transformation team need?

Successful digital transformation requires nine key positions. But that doesn't mean only nine people are on the team. On average, there are 12 to 20 people on each digital transformation project team. In most companies, multiple people work within each of these nine role descriptions.

1. Business-technology liaisons

Digital transformation projects start with the work of business-technology liaisons who understand business models, customer experience issues and technology strategy. They regularly interact with business unit leaders in areas such as sales, corporate marketing, product development or customer experience to identify problems or opportunities. If technology can be used to solve problems or capitalize on opportunities, the business-technology liaisons present the problems and suggested solutions to the technology leaders.

2. Technologists

Once the business issue in need of transformation is identified, the technologists get involved. As experts in the leading-edge applications, services and products, they select the right technology and providers as well as validate whether the digital transformation project will be a failure or success from a technical standpoint.

3. Business processes experts

One of the newer roles and responsibilities in the digital transformation process is the business processes expert. This role is in high demand and requires both business acumen and a deep understanding of the technological environment. Business processes experts should understand the company's current workflow and identify where processes need to be optimized to enable a digital-forward approach. They may recommend technologies like AI, machine learning and automation to catalyze workflows for the organization's new digital strategy.

4. Security and compliance specialists

Digital team leaders typically prefer to wait until the end of the project to solicit input from security and compliance specialists. Unfortunately, that approach puts the project at risk because input from these specialists may halt the project if the technology, architecture or applications violate security policies. Involve them from the start and work together to resolve any issues from a security or compliance perspective.

5. Evangelists

Evangelists have the influence and communications skills to generate excitement and find funding for the project. They may write a widely read internal blog or produce a weekly video that's well received by employees and customers. Those who control budgets expect the evangelists to give an honest assessment of the project.

6. Financial stakeholders

The financial stakeholders have the budget to fund the digital transformation projects and typically influence other budget holders to secure more funding if necessary. They don't need to be in every meeting, but they have enough digital experience to demand weekly, monthly or quarterly updates -- depending on the size of the project -- to ensure the project is progressing as expected. Ultimately, they want to monitor the business benefits of the project to document whether their budget was well spent and the projected ROI is realistic. In many cases, the ultimate financial stakeholders are C-level executives.

7. Project managers

The project or program managers now get to work developing detailed project plans. They're responsible for keeping the project staffed, on schedule and on budget. They set up meetings, develop schedules, raise early red flags if something is heading in the wrong direction and reset expectations.

8. Marketers

All too often, IT staffs implement new technology that improves customer experiences, but employees don't know why they should even use them. IT people are not marketing people, so don't overlook this important role. Marketers understand the business goal of the project, the impact of the technology and the most effective ways to market it all to employees, customers and business partners. By understanding those affected by the digital transformation initiative, they can market the transformation in such a way that excites customers and makes them eager to interact with the company.

9. Implementation leads

People in this role execute the digital transformation roadmap. They lead the implementation of technology and process change. The technology implementation leads focus on actual installations of the technology, while the process implementation leads focus on the change management that will result from the transformation. In both cases, there are additional people doing the implementations daily.