10 online digital transformation certifications and courses

Companies across all industries have launched digital transformation initiatives designed to ensure their businesses succeed in in today's market. However, implementing transformational change within an entire organization is no easy feat.

Whether it's a matter of finding the right technologies to improve business models or learning how to sustain a digital culture where employees are encouraged to innovate, transformation challenges abound. Digital transformation courses and certification programs can help business leaders develop a strategy for success.

We've compiled a list of 10 popular online courses and programs that cover different areas of digital business transformation. We also point you to online learning platforms Coursera and edEX, which provide access to a plethora of digital transformation courses.

All the courses listed below (in no particular order) are online and charge a fee. They typically award a certificate upon successful completion of the program, with some offering professional development hours and providing an on ramp to an advanced degree program.

1. Berkeley's Digital Transformation: Leading People, Data & Technology Course details The University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), offers an Executive Education online program to help business leaders identify problematic areas in their organizations where technology can make a difference, manage the people and processes required to enable digital efforts, and navigate the complex legal and ethical issues in digital business. The program is made up of eight modules that focus on different aspects of digital transformation, including opportunities for digital change, the process of transforming, types of digital business models, the role of data and organizational alignment. Participants have access to a mix of video lectures, peer discussion boards, assignments, quizzes and live webinars with UC Berkeley Executive Education's faculty and other experts in digital transformation. To receive the verified digital certificate of completion, participants must pass five of the modules as well as a final project, which gives participants the opportunity to address a specific challenge in their organization and develop an action plan. Who should take this course The program is designed for mid- to senior-level managers "who need a transformation strategy" and leaders striving to be "more proactive in implementing new ideas and staying ahead of the competition." Participants include leaders of functional departments and business unit; regional heads; and managers with general management responsibilities in industries ranging from banking, healthcare and retail to transportation and advertising. Price $2,700 program fee with flexible payment options available. Duration Two months, with weekly online modules requiring four to six hours of effort per week.

2. Stanford School of Engineering Digital Transformation Program Course details The Stanford Digital Transformation Program takes a hands-on approach by offering an extensive framework for implementing digital transformation: The eight-course program aims to give participants the skills required to "execute an informed technology-enabled business transformation" and become "the critical link" between the business functions and the technology. Course topics include designing workforce teams, applying AI to transform UX, using predictive modeling to get insights from data and working more efficiently with crowdsourcing. The Stanford Certificate in Digital Transformation is earned upon completion of all the courses. Who should take this course The program is aimed at business leaders and employees looking to create and sustain a digital culture throughout their organization. Companies are encouraged to enroll groups of people who work together or need to work together to get the most out of the coursework's emphasis on collaboration and building resilient teams. Price $765.00 per course. Note that the site also offers price packages for groups. An "all-access" one-year subscription plan and group pricing are also available. Duration 50 to 70 hours of course work. Individuals can sign up for an online course at any time, with 60 days to complete it.

3. Digital Transformation Cornell Certificate Program Course details The Digital Transformation Cornell Certificate Program focuses on digital innovation concepts and provides a "rapid ideation process" to help participants discover and produce new, disruptive business ideas. The seven courses must be completed in the order they appear. Exercises include conducting a digital audit of your company, using digital business model transformation templates to generate ideas, conducting a value creation analysis, and developing an action plan to implement digital innovation. Upon successful completion of the program, participants receive the official Digital Transformation Certificate from Cornell Tech as well as 70 professional development hours or 7 CEUs. Who should take this course Entrepreneurs, business leaders and IT leaders are listed as the primary participants. Price $3,699 program fee with monthly payment options available. Duration Four months, including seven two-week courses.

4. Boston University (BU) MicroMasters Program in Digital Transformation Leadership Course details MicroMasters programs offer graduate-level courses that aim to advance careers and get participants started on completing an advanced degree. BU's Digital Transformation Leadership program offers five courses that run between six to eight weeks each and entail between four to seven hours of work per week. The program includes courses in digital leadership, digital transformation strategy, product management using Lean and Agile, business analytics for better decision-making, and strategies for competing in a networked platform market. All courses must be completed to earn a certificate. Who should take this course People interested in a pathway to master's degree. Students who successfully complete all five courses are accepted into the masters of science program in Digital Technology at BU's Questrom School of Business. Price $1,995. Duration Nine months.

5. MIT's Digital Transformation: From AI and IoT to Cloud, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity Course details Digital Transformation: From AI and IoT to Cloud, Blockchain and Cybersecurity is offered by MIT Professional Education in collaboration with Global Alumni. The online course analyzes the history and implementation these technologies and aims to prepare participants "to successfully and practically take on digital transformation in a professional environment." Upon successful completion of the online program, participants receive an MIT Professional Education Certificate of Completion and 7 MIT CEUs. Who should take this course Technical professionals, CEOs, managers, and other directors and professionals who want to learn more about the technologies driving digital transformation and how they can add value. Past participants include managing directors and operations managers in IT services, heads of finance and banking, and project managers in telecommunications. Price $3,200 program fee with flexible payment options and a discount of up to 20% for groups. Duration Eight weeks with eight to ten hours of effort per week.

6. LinkedIn Learning Digital Transformation Course details A popular course with over 300,000 learners, LinkedIn Learning's Digital Transformation aims to help business leaders better understand what exactly digital transformation is and why it can make or break an organization. The course, which runs just 90 minutes, focuses on the different stages of digital maturity; examines digital-born companies, such as Google, Amazon and FedEx, to gain better insight; and explains how to come up with an effective digital transformation roadmap and strategy. The course is led by Peter High, president of technology strategy firm Metis Strategy as well as author and moderator of the podcast Technovation. Upon completion of the course, content learners receive a LinkedIn Learning certificate, which individuals can showcase on their LinkedIn profile or print out. Who should take this course The online course is intended for business leaders active on LinkedIn who are interested in learning more about digital transformation trends and their implications for companies. Price $39.99. Premium LinkedIn subscriptions also grant access to the company's learning platform. Duration The course is roughly 90 minutes and remains available for as long as your LinkedIn account is active.

7. Northwestern University Kellogg's Chief Digital Officer Program Course details The Kellogg Executive Education Chief Digital Officer program is billed as an immersive program and has 16 weeks of core curriculum work plus electives that include live/virtual sessions taught by faculty and guest lecturers. Core modules cover topics such as becoming a digital leader, identifying opportunities, and building a shared vision. Electives emphasize using AI technologies, including generative AI, for business growth, analytics and automation. Who should take this course Directors or vice presidents responsible for digital transformation, current and aspiring C-suite executives, senior digital transformation consultants, and executives in small and medium enterprises and in technology roles who are initiating their first digital strategy. Price $24,500 with a $3,500 tuition fee benefit for applicants who apply by a certain date. Duration 12 months online as well as in person or live virtually.

8. Columbia Business School: Digital Strategies for Business Transformation Course details Columbia Business School's executive education course focuses on how managers can implement new strategies and business models "to enable their organizations to thrive in the digital age." Case studies feature digital trailblazers and traditional enterprises adapting to a digital economy. The program begins with an introduction to five domains of digital transformation followed by sessions on each of the domains: customers, platform business models, data, innovation, and value. Who should take this course Senior management and C-suite professionals, mid to senior- level managers in the technology function, consultants, and functional managers, especially in marketing and sales. Price $1,500. Duration Eight weeks online requiring four to six hours per week.

9. Wharton Digital Transformation for Senior Executives Program Course details The Wharton Executive Education's Digital Transformation for Senior Executives Program at the University of Pennsylvania aims to equip participants with "the strategic mindset required to evaluate and use emerging technologies to drive enterprise growth and sustainability." The customizable program, taught by Wharton School faculty and industry experts, comprises 18 weeks of three core modules: Digital Strategy; Digital Techniques, Capabilities, and Methods; and Digital Innovation. Online electives are six weeks each. Who should take this course Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 10 years work experience as well as fluency in written and spoken English. International exposure preferred. Price $17,000 with a $3,000 tuition fee benefit for applying early. Duration Nine to twelve months online and on campus.