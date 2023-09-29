30-plus sustainability certifications for professionals

The demand for skilled sustainability experts is booming as the focus on addressing climate change and other environmental issues grows. Currently, however, there isn't enough "green talent," and that means workers have a great opportunity to upskill.

As today's companies increasingly face demands to implement sustainable practices and report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, they need a workforce that can help. From IT to marketing to supply chain professionals, people across the organization need to gain a better understanding of sustainability practices, both generally and as it relates to their specific roles.

More business leaders and HR departments are supporting green upskilling, but professionals can also get proactive about their sustainability education. People who seek sustainability training and certification can help address the green skills gap and ensure their employability and career competitiveness.

Why sustainability certifications are important There are plenty of starter level educational resources on critical issues such as climate solutions and information on ESG trends for business and IT. But employees interested in professional development can consider a sustainability or ESG certification to improve an existing skill set and to add credibility. In general, training and certifications can give workers industry prestige, improve overall job prospects and potentially increase earnings. By acquiring certification, employees can demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical business practices. They can consider certifications that specifically align company goals with sustainable practices and ESG frameworks, such as International Financial Reporting Standards or Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). TechTarget Editorial selected certifications focused on sustainability and ESG principles applicable to aspiring and practicing workers at a range of levels, with an emphasis on practical timeframes, reasonable weekly time commitments and asynchronous availability. The certifications are not ranked but are sorted by type and then listed in alphabetical order by granting institution. Due to the elastic nature of enrollment fees, refer to the granting institutions to confirm any final financial costs. Here are a wide range of sustainability certifications for professionals that business and IT leaders can consider for boosting their green skills and giving themselves an edge in the job market.

8 free or low-cost sustainability and ESG certifications The following sustainability and ESG courses can help a wide range of employees, from those starting on a sustainability journey to those who want to help establish or improve their organization's sustainability strategies. Working for a sustainable future: concepts and approaches by Lund University/Coursera Who should attend: This beginner's course is aimed at participants who want to learn relevant concepts in sustainability science, independent of their field. Content: Over five modules, students learn key concepts about sustainability, such as vocabulary, systems thinking and integration of ESG into their specific areas. Study materials include videos and readings with module assessments. Instructors: Educators include professors specializing in sustainability, engineering and economics. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in various languages are available. Duration: Three weeks. Expected study time: Six hours per week. Certificate granted: Students earn a shareable digital certificate upon completion. Estimated cost: Course is free but to earn a certificate, students must pay a fee. Registration details Sustainable Digital Innovation by EIT Digital/Coursera Who should attend: This intermediate-level course is for learners who want to know how to align business strategy with sustainability goals. Content: Over five modules, students will focus on topics such as the sustainable contextual framework and the methods and tools to address sustainable challenges of different means. Study materials include videos, readings and quizzes. Instructors: Educators include practicing IT, business and industry professionals. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in various languages are available. Duration: Three weeks. Expected study time: Four hours per week. Certificate granted: Students who choose the paid version earn a digital certificate upon completion. Additional options: EIT Digital also provides a separate version of the course with the same name that students can take in person. Estimated cost: Course is free but to earn a certificate, students must pay a fee. Registration details Tech for Good: The Role of ICT in Achieving the SDGs by SDG Academy/EdX Who should attend: This intermediate-level course is for aspiring and practicing technology and sustainable development specialists. Content: Students examine how digital technologies empower society and the new challenges tech introduces to the world. Study materials include videos, assignments and exams. Instructors: Educators include leaders from Tech for Good, UNESCO and Columbia University. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian are available. Duration: 10 weeks. Expected study time: Three to five hours per week. Certificate granted: An optional shareable certificate upon completion is available for a fee. Estimated cost: Free for course; additional cost for an optional certificate. Registration details Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent Specialization by University of Colorado/Coursera Who should attend: This intermediate-level course is for learners who want to understand how organizations affect the environment, people and communities. Content: Over four modules, students gain skills to become effective change agents, creating a sustainability proposal as the capstone project. Instructors: Educators include practicing lecturers in sustainable business and climate change. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in various languages are available. Duration: Four weeks. Expected study time: 10 hours per week. Certificate granted: Students who choose the paid version receive a digital certificate of completion. Estimated cost: Course is free but to earn a certificate, students must pay a fee. Registration details How to Measure, Reduce, and Offset Your Company's Carbon Footprint by MSQ and BIMA/FutureLearn Who should attend: This introductory course is designed for anyone interested in how companies of any size can help tackle climate change. Content: Students learn the terminology, measurement techniques and reduction strategies to assess a company's existing carbon footprint, with an emphasis on analyzing Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions. Instructors: A practicing chief sustainability officer (CSO) leads the course. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: Six weeks. Expected study time: Three hours per week. Certificate granted: Complete 90% of the course and all the assessments to receive a certificate of completion. Additional options: Students can offset one ton of carbon and plant five trees supported by Ecologi if they choose to upgrade from the free tier. Estimated cost: Free if you want to sample the course materials. A one-off payment of $134 grants access to only this course. A $350 investment gives an annual subscription to FutureLearn with access to its entire learning library.



Registration details The Materiality of ESG Factors Specialization by University of Pennsylvania/Coursera Who should attend: This beginner-level course is meant for those aspiring and practicing financial specialists. Content: Over four modules, students focus on the fundamentals and history of ESG investing, materiality pathways and identifying critical ESG factors. Students also learn best practices for a risk management plan, the importance of climate disclosures and the ways social activism affects the corporate world. Instructors: Educators include practicing educators in finance, legal studies and business ethics. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in various languages are available. Duration: Four weeks. Expected study time: 10 hours per week. Certificate granted: Successful completion of four cumulative assessments grants students a digital certificate. Estimated cost: Free for course; additional cost for an optional certificate. Registration details Foundations of Sustainable Development by SDGAcademyX/EdX Who should attend: This course is geared toward active and aspiring sustainable development professionals. Content: Over two modules, the course focuses on the interactions between sustainable economic growth and environmental sustainability. Instructors: Educators include members of the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, economists and environmental scientists. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in various languages are available. Duration: Six months. Expected study time: Three to five hours per week. Certificate granted: Alumni receive a professional certificate. Additional options: SDGAcademyX also offers a pathway to a master's degree with an additional module that closely examines the United Nations (U.N.) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Students that complete the Master's Pathway on EdX will be eligible to receive 10 credits toward University College Dublin's online Professional Diploma in Foundations of Sustainable Development, which can lead to UCD's Master of Science in Sustainable Development, after completing additional requirements. Estimated cost: $143. Registration details Tackling Climate Change: Sustainable Business Models for a Circular Economy by University of Glasgow/FutureLearn Who should attend: This introductory-level course is designed for those who want to learn more about how circular economies and business models enable sustainability and those who understand how business models work in practice might find the course useful. Content: The course focuses on the circular economy, circular business models and how businesses can transform operations to become sustainable. Instructors: Educators include professors of environmental and climate science and fellows in geographical and earth sciences. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: Four weeks. Expected study time: Three hours per week. Certificate granted: Students that select the paid version receive a digital certificate of completion. Estimated cost: Free if you want to sample the course materials. A one-off payment of $134 grants access to only this course. A $350 investment gives an annual subscription to FutureLearn with access to its entire learning library. Registration details

7 sustainability certifications for professionals These programs don't have any formal prerequisite classes, unless otherwise noted. Some also offer continuing education units (CEUs). The purpose of CEUs is to quantify the amount of time that a professional development program has required an individual to invest. CEUs help measure ongoing training or education, which is necessary in many fields, and the specific requirements vary among different industries. Since enrollment fees are subject to change, please refer to the granting institutions to confirm any financial costs. Sustainable Business by Cornell University Who should attend: The course is meant for roles such as mid- to senior-level managers, brand managers and sustainability directors. Content: Over five courses, key topics covered include sustainable business foundations, analyzing sustainability in organizations, applying sustainability strategy, implementing sustainability and strategic stakeholder management. Instructors: Co-leading educators includes active professors in business and directors in sustainable global enterprises. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: 10 weeks. Expected study time: Three to five hours per week. Certificate granted: Students earn a Johnson Graduate School of Management certificate and 5 CEUs. Additional options: Cornell also offers a Corporate Sustainability certificate. Estimated cost: $3,900. Registration details Sustainable Business Strategy by Harvard Business School Online Who should attend: This course is for early career and practicing corporate sustainability professionals, consultants, leaders and entrepreneurs. Content: Students learn key concepts including business models that drive change, communicating as a purpose-driven leader and exploring why collective efforts matter. Students must complete three modules by the stated deadlines and collaborate with assigned groups for three brief team meetings. Instructors: The program is led by Rebecca Henderson, the John and Natty McArthur University Professor. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in various languages are available. Duration: Three weeks. Expected study time: Seven to nine hours per week. Certificate granted: Students earn a certificate of completion. Additional options: Alumni can pursue a certificate of specialization if they want to dive deeper into the strategy field of study by completing an additional two courses offered within the Strategy learning track. Estimated cost: $1,750. Registration details Winning Sustainability Strategies by International Institute for Management Development Who should attend: This program targets C-suite business executives, strategy practitioners and sustainability professionals. Content: Over five units, course content includes how to implement the U.N. SDGs at their organizations. Coursework focuses on a practical framework, utilizing strategies such as the vectoring model and identifying circular economy opportunities. Study materials include peer-to-peer interaction, multimedia and practical assignments. Instructors: Educators include professors of entrepreneurship, finance and sustainability consulting, providing one-on-one coaching via video, in writing and over the phone. Format: Self-paced online. Duration: Five weeks. Expected study time: Four to six hours per week. Certificate granted: Participants receive an International Institute for Management Development (IMD) certificate upon completion. Additional options: Alumni that complete the requirements of two additional online programs in the leadership, strategy, innovation or digital business learning tracks can receive an online advanced certificate. Estimated cost: ₣1,950 CHF, or about $2,158. IMD alumni receive a discount. Registration details Sustainability from MIT Professional Education Who should attend: This certificate is meant for C-suite executives, mid-level managers and technical professionals. Content: Participants learn about the data-driven tools that convert program-acquired knowledge into real-world, actionable strategies in their organizations. The program focuses on key topics such as climate change mitigation, innovation and implementation of sustainability practices through infrastructure and industry. Instructors: Educators include professors, research scientists and lecturers in architecture, materials science and systems engineering, as well as directors from MIT's Climate and Sustainability Consortium. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: 1 year. Expected study time: Eight to 10 hours per week. Certificate granted: Participants must complete four courses and an elective to receive a certificate of completion and 43.2 CEUs. Estimated cost: $13,550, including the application fee. Registration details Sustainability Strategies: Develop Initiatives to Transform Your Business by Stanford University Who should attend: The program is for leaders that drive or want to drive business or organizational strategies and individuals who want to transition from a legacy business model to an innovative approach. Content: Over eight modules, students will cover key topics such as climate change, value chains and the circular economy. Study materials include videos, webinars, live sessions with faculty, applicable, real-world assignments, networking, case studies with cross-industry examples and relevant feedback. Instructors: Educators include practicing business leadership, climate change and economic development professors. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: Eight weeks. Expected study time: Four to six hours per week. Certificate granted: Students receive a certificate of achievement and leave with a completed capstone project designed to jump-start sustainability efforts at their organizations. Estimated cost: $2,800. Registration details Sustainability by University of California Los Angeles Extension Who should attend: The program is meant for purpose-driven working professionals in interdisciplinary fields such as environmental affairs, business development and corporate or product sustainability. Content: Students learn about key topics, such as environmental systems and the business aspects of sustainability while acquiring skills in fields such as consulting, green investments and public policy. Instructors: Educators include field experts and practitioners in sustainability. Format: UCLA Extension offers three learning options: 100% online, face-to-face or hybrid. Duration: One year, but it can be completed in as little as six months. Certificate granted: Students must complete three courses and two electives with a C grade or better to receive a certificate. Additional options: Individuals have the option to pursue a sustainable business and management specialization alongside the certificate. Estimated cost: $4,295, including application fees. Registration details Leading Sustainability: High Impact Leadership by University of Cambridge Who should attend: This course is designed to improve the leadership skills of those seeking to unite teams and engage stakeholders. Content: Over eight modules, students learn the skills to lead with influence in any business setting, while investigating different leadership styles, frameworks and best practices. Instructors: Educators include active sustainability leadership practitioners. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: Eight weeks, excluding orientation. Expected study time: Eight to 10 hours per week. Certificate granted: Students must meet the requirements outlined in the course handbook, available upon registration, to receive a digital certification of completion from the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. Estimated cost: $2,693. Registration details

4 sustainability credentials for professionals A credential showcases professional qualifications granted by completing a program of study and often has more in-depth requirements than a certificate. Credentials often require higher education, extensive professional experience or a combination of both. Students must successfully pass any required exams before being allowed to use accompanying professional titles. Climate Change Professional by Association of Climate Change Officers Who should attend: The Climate Change Professional (CC-P) program is geared toward working professionals in corporations, professional service firms and nonprofit organizations. Content: Students of the program explore a range of topics including climate science, vulnerability assessment, greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water management, governance, law and policy, materiality, risk management and economics. They can choose to learn on their own using self-study resources that require approximately 20 hours or they can attend a live online training class totaling 30 hours. According to the program's requirements, CC-P applicants must have an approved combination of education and professional experience. Applicants should also have 14 hours of approved elective training oriented toward executive or professional development. Once they're ready to earn their CC-P, students follow a five-step application process and must successfully complete four 75-minute exams. Association of Climate Change Officers (ACCO) provides both self-study and live study options with relevant study and exam prep materials. Instructors: Educators include practicing educators in finance, legal studies and business ethics. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English, but subtitles in various languages are available. Duration: Four weeks. Expected study time: 10 hours per week. Credential granted: Applicants earn their CC-P credential valid for six years but ACCO requires annual renewal. To renew the credential, alumni must show eight hours of CEUs and 40 hours committed to advancing the climate change field. Estimated cost: The nonmember cost is $495 for the self-study program. The nonmember cost is $745 for the live online prep program. There are discounts available for both programs if you're already an ACCO member. Registration details Sustainability and Climate Risk by Global Association of Risk Professionals Who should attend: This professional credential is geared toward business, government, and nonprofit professionals, and those interested in a career change to climate change, risk management or sustainability. Content: Applicants will need to know the guidelines, methodologies and frameworks used to anticipate and manage climate risk. Study materials, SCR eBook and full-length practice exam are provided by Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) upon registration. Instructors: An advisory committee of CEOs, chief risk officers and managing directors developed the curriculum. Format: Students need to pass an 80 multiple-choice question test in American English over three hours. Exams are offered twice a year in April and October. Duration: Students are required to pass the in-person, proctored, computer-based, three-hour exam. Expected study time: 100-130 hours. Credential granted: Applicants receive a certificate of completion and their SCR designation. Estimated cost: Standard nonmembers pay $1,500, which includes the exam fee. GARP offers early registration discounts, plus GARP, Financial Risk Manager and Energy Risk Professional discounts. Registration details Sustainability Excellence Associate by Sustainability Excellence Who should attend: This introductory level professional credential is for aspiring and active sustainability professionals that have sufficient education and training to pass a test on basic knowledge and an understanding of key sustainability concepts. Content: A study guide is available for an additional fee that walks readers through the core sustainability concepts tested by the SEA exam. Flashcards, exam practice questions and an exam study bundle are also available. Instructors: The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) provides the study materials. Format: Candidates must pass a 75-question, proctored, computer-based test in English. Duration: Two hours. Expected study time: One month. Credential granted: Alumni earn a Green Business Certification Inc. certificate of completion and their SEA credential. Proof of ongoing professional development and educational activities are required for credential renewal every two years. Additional options: An SEA credential is one of the prerequisites to pursue a Sustainability Excellence Professional (SEP) credential. SEP candidates must exhibit proficiency in various key areas, such as sustainability concepts, stakeholder engagement, strategy planning and implementation, assessment and adjusting sustainability plans to earn the SEP credential, among other additional requirements. Estimated cost: There is a $350 one-time exam fee and $150 renewal fee every two years for nonmembers. Active U.S. Green Building Council and ISSP members and students are eligible for discounts. Registration details Certified Sustainable Supply Chain Professional by International Supply Chain Education Alliance Who should attend: This course accommodates supply chain or sustainability professionals at any level. Content: Over three courses, the end goal of the Certified Sustainable Supply Chain Professional (CSSCP) course is to educate all professionals on how to maximize success of supply chain in a way that protects the future of the planet and is sustainable in nature without sacrificing supply chain efficiency. Learners need 24 in-person classroom hours led by an experienced supply chain management expert. Another requirement is that applicants must take an online, 30-minute, proctored, 25-question practice exam. Students receive a study guide with all slides and exercises and a four-hour program review as part of their fees. Students must take the final exam on the last day of the workshop but have 30 days to take it via the International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA) I-proctor service within 30 days of the final workshop. Format: Hybrid. The content is in English, Spanish and German. Duration: Applicants must pass an online, 180-minute, proctored, 150 multiple-choice question final exam, with a grade of 70% or better. Candidates can take the exam from the comfort of their home, office or university. Certificate granted: Students receive a level I ISCEA certification with a passing grade of 70% or better. Certification renewal is due every three years. Additional options: Students can obtain a full CSSCP certification by pursuing the Level II: Sustainability Project requirements and completing them within six months of passing the CSSCP exam. Recertification is required every three years. Estimated cost: $1,600 for the workshop and exam, with an additional $600 for the special project. Registration details

8 ESG reporting certificates Organizations are under pressure from employees, stakeholders and customers to assess and report their carbon footprints. Many governments and governing bodies are requiring mandatory ESG reporting or have already done so. There are many frameworks to choose from, so professionals and organizational leaders will need to decide on the right path for them or their employees. These certifications can help individuals reporting on carbon footprints based on these established ESG frameworks. GRI Professional Certification Program - Route A by GRI Academy Who should attend: This program targets sustainability professionals who want to specialize in implementing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. Content: Over four modules, course content focuses on the requirements of practicing GRI reporting using the universal GRI standards of 2021. The modules include introduction to sustainability reporting and the GRI Standards, reporting with the GRI Standards, reporting on human rights with the GRI Standards and integrating the SDGs into sustainability reporting. Format: Self-study online. The content is available in both English and Spanish. Duration: 16 hours. Expected study time: Three to six hours for each of the four modules. Certificate granted: Students receive a two-year GRI Certified Sustainability Professional credential after successfully passing the one-hour long, proctored, online exam. Alumni can renew the credential within two years by earning CEUs. Additional options: Students seeking a more interactive experience can pursue the GRI Professional Certification Program - Route B through one of GRI Academy's certified training partners. Route B allows for local context, peer-to-peer learning, networking opportunities, practical learning and access to a trainer, compared to the self-study course of Route A. Estimated cost: €1,250 or about $1,333, including exam fees. Registration details ESG Fundamentals Program by Competent Boards Who should attend: This program is designed to teach students about ESG basics. Content: Students learn a strategic approach to embed ESG considerations for an organization's long-term business success. Study materials include quizzes, live weekly interactive discussions from industry experts, unique case studies and small group discussions. After the final session, students write a brief reflection on what they learned. Instructors: Educators include practicing ESG experts, such as authors, CSOs and executive directors. Format: Online. The content is in English. Duration: Four weekly sessions, which vary in length from 60 to 90 minutes. The total time commitment will be about 15 hours, excluding the final assignment. Expected study time: Three hours of prep time before the weekly session. Certificate granted: Participants receive a certificate of completion and a Credly digital credential. Additional options: Alumni interested in further study can take the Competent Boards' ESG Certificate Program or the ESG Designation Program, where participants earn a Global Competent Boards ESG Certificate and Designation (GCB.D) with additional requirements. Estimated cost: $1,895. Registration details ESG Specialization by the Corporate Finance Institute Who should attend: This specialization targets professionals with knowledge of or experience in ESG analysis, with an emphasis on practicing financial professionals. Content: Over 10 required courses and two practical labs, students learn about topics such as finance, reporting, investing and business strategy. The practical labs cover subjects such as materiality assessments and how to develop an ESG policy. Instructors: Educators include chief risk officers, vice presidents in commercial banking and ESG practitioners. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: 35 hours. Expected study time: Approximately two hours per course or lab; the ESG Integration & Financial Analysis course requires 6.5 hours. Certificate granted: Students receive a certificate of completion. Estimated cost: $497 per year for self-study using CFI's on-demand learning library, or $847 per year for full immersion, meaning students receive one-on-one course guidance via email, personalized reviews and a resume and cover letter review service, among additional benefits. Registration details Strategic ESG: Creating Sustainable Value by GreenBiz Leadership Development Who should attend: This course is for aspiring and practicing leaders and professionals in sustainability and ESG who are at least three years post-university graduation. Content: This course is meant to connect sustainability to business strategy and encourage positive ESG results through practical study based on global, team-based simulation. Participants must also complete all learning activities, be active and complete a specific capstone project to apply at their organizations. Instructors: WholeWorks, a business management consultancy based in Manchester, Vt., leads the course. Facilitators include authors, university professors and CSOs. Format: Self-study online with mandatory virtual participation of one-hour team meetings twice a week for the first five weeks. The content is in English. Duration: Six weeks. Expected study time: Six hours per week. Certificate granted: Students who successfully meet all requirements receive a digital certificate of achievement. Estimated cost: $2,250. Registration details Driving Sustainability from the Boardroom by IMD Who should attend: This course is aimed at stakeholders motivated to steer an organization's overall sustainability and ESG strategy, such as current or aspiring board members, chairpersons or board secretaries. Content: Coursework focuses on ESG literacy, stewardship and crisis management. Instructors: IMD works in collaboration with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development to teach the course. Format: Hybrid. The content is in English. Duration: 12 days. Expected study time: Self-paced online learning for 30 minutes per day for ten days and two on-campus days in Lausanne, Switzerland. Certificate granted: Participants receive a certificate of completion. Additional options: The certificate of completion can be applied to an IMD board director diploma. Estimated cost: ₣7,500, or about $8,294. Registration details ISB I -- Advisor Level by International Association for Sustainable Economy Who should attend: This certificate is geared toward active and aspiring business professionals interested in sustainability and ESG. Content: The five-module preparatory course provides candidates with the basic knowledge and understanding of sustainability and ESG in a business context. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English but is also available in Portuguese and Spanish. Duration: Six weeks. Expected study time: Five hours per week. Certificate granted: Students must comply with the International Association for Sustainable Economy (IASE) 4Es standards, sign the IASE code of ethics and pass the online exam to receive a certificate of completion and their International Sustainable Business (ISB) I -- Advisor Level credential. Additional options: The certificate is valid for 12 months, after which an annual membership renewal fee of €75 or $80 and 10 hours of continuing professional development are required. Students with advanced professional experience might want to explore IASE's ISB II -- Specialist Level and ISB III -- Expert Level certifications. Estimated cost: The preparatory courses are €500 or $532. The exam itself is €150 or $160. Registration details SASB & TCFD Reporting by Sustainability Academy Who should attend: This course is meant for active and aspiring sustainability professionals. Content: Over five modules, the course focuses on the SASB and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures frameworks. Learners receive an official study guide for the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting credential from SASB. Instructors: Sustainability thought leaders, professors and trainers helped create the content, based on practical field experience. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: 45 days. Expected study time: Two hours per day. Certificate granted: Students earn a certificate of completion from the Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE), accredited by the U.K. Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Certification Service. Estimated cost: $560. Registration details Sustainability (ESG) Reporting by Sustainability Academy Who should attend: This course is for active and aspiring sustainability professionals. Content: Over seven modules, students receive a comprehensive introduction to sustainability and ESG reporting by focusing on the importance of global legislation, GRI standards, stakeholder mapping and engagement and materiality assessments. Instructors: The founder and president of the CSE developed the course. Format: Self-paced online. The content is in English. Duration: 45 days. Expected study time: Two hours per day. Certificate granted: Students receive a CSE-certified certificate upon completion. Estimated cost: $530. Registration details