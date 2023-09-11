4 tips to avoid greenwashing with authentic commitment

Although there's increasing pressure on companies to become sustainable, business and IT leaders should understand how to avoid the real possibility of greenwashing.

Sustainability in the corporate world has gone from an afterthought to a necessity as companies continue to navigate a modern workplace that prioritizes purpose-driven, effective work.

Fifty-eight percent of decision-makers are concerned about the strength of their company's sustainability strategy, according to "Enterprise Survey: Sustainability in Corporate IT Purchasing and Use, 2023," an April study from CCS Insight and NTT Data.

But fewer than 50% of respondents believe their company should spend more on sustainable materials and services.

These opposing viewpoints could highlight the phenomenon known as greenwashing. Greenwashing involves the prioritization of appearing environmentally friendly over actually minimizing environmental effects.

This action -- which can be intentional or unintentional -- prompts the question: How can leaders genuinely and successfully develop an organization's sustainability initiative that moves past performative claims while dealing with lackluster corporate buy-in?

Here are four tips that organizations can use right now to avoid greenwashing.

1. Understand ESG vs. sustainability Environmental, social and governance and sustainability are related and can overlap. ESG examines a company's overall business strategy regarding environmental effects, how the company treats different groups of people, and internal controls and practices. In contrast, sustainability looks at how to fulfill the current generation's needs without compromising future generations, ensuring a balance between economic growth, social well-being and environmental care. ESG is more of a framework designed for company stakeholders to drive overall decision-making and strategy. Sustainability comes down to the company's effect on the environment and society. While the differences might seem subtle, it's important to keep both in mind so that you don't focus on one over the other. ESG goals and measurements are key to getting stakeholder support in your programs. Sustainability initiatives will likely create cultural changes that lead to real-world influence.

2. Identify barriers and knowledge gaps In my experience engaging with clients, cost and insufficient or negative ROI are the most significant barriers to sustainability proposals. There remains a pervasive misconception that sustainable practices are "nice to have" instead of something that will bring value. It's crucial to align sustainability goals with overall business goals and employee initiatives to get organizational buy-in. These actions should include measurable KPIs to ensure continued commitment. While sustainability is an up-and-coming career field, there still needs to be more internal expertise on the subject in many companies. That knowledge gap can doom a sustainability initiative before it gets off the ground. Adherence to regulations is still a primary driving factor behind enterprise investment in sustainability, so it's important to stay one step ahead of local regulations, industry standards and what competitors are doing to incentivize taking real action. A search for external resources such as corporate sustainability consultants to help build the business case or establish a green strategy can be worthwhile. When determining KPIs and measuring progress, it's also important to set expectations that not all returns will be immediate -- but that it doesn't mean sustainability efforts are faltering. Investments made now will pay dividends for generations to come. Now and in the future, clear, well-defined education and training about what progress looks like is necessary for all organizational leaders and external stakeholders.

3. Perform routine sustainability audits The CCS Insight study also found that less than a third of decision-makers feel confident that suppliers provide adequate metrics about their environmental efforts. A further 70% believe their partners must do more to communicate sustainability commitments. To address these issues, companies will need to work closely with suppliers on the latter's sustainability as part of their own sustainability efforts. New and upcoming ESG reporting requirements should help in this area. ESG frameworks, especially the environment component, are going to become much more quantitative in the near future as governments mandate disclosures related to climate change. Boards should prepare to offer investor-grade reporting on ESG factors. Outside promotion should never be the primary goal. But talking about sustainability success can help other organizations understand what their peers prioritize and can incentivize industry-wide initiatives. To avoid the greenwashing trap, make sure any marketing or advertising using ESG metrics maps back to promoting green practices rather than promoting the company.