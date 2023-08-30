Businesses should prepare for climate risk reporting

Microsoft and Salesforce are advocating for climate risk disclosure legislation to pass in California, which would provide standardized emissions reporting requirements for businesses.

California's SB 253, known as the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, would require companies doing business in California and earning more than $1 billion in annual revenue to report their greenhouse gas emissions, while SB 261 would implement climate-related financial risk reporting requirements.

Should the two pieces of legislation pass, SB 253 would affect more than 5,300 public and private companies, and SB 261 would apply to more than 10,000 businesses, according to nonprofit sustainability organization Ceres. The legislation builds off climate risk reporting rules in the European Union, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) work on a climate risk disclosure rule. Adobe, Atlassian, Patagonia and other organizations signed a letter of support this month for the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act.

"SB 253 would level the playing field by ensuring that all major public and private companies disclose their full emissions inventory, creating a pathway for collective reduction strategies," the letter said. "This disclosure will help companies, investors, and the State better understand emission output, and strengthen the ability of economic actors to strategize in combatting costly risks associated with climate change."

Floods, wildfires, droughts and other extreme weather events affect businesses and their supply chains. In 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated $165 billion in economic loss due to extreme weather events, said Steven Rothstein, managing director of Ceres' Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets.

"Climate is a financial risk for companies and investors," Rothstein said. "Investors, employees and the boards want to understand what that risk is. You can't manage any problem if you first can't measure a problem."

That's why Rothstein described the California bills as "national landmarks" that will allow investors, employees, suppliers and others to understand companies' climate risks and opportunities. However, California isn't the only entity looking to advance climate reporting rules.

While the EU plans to implement its new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive starting next year, the SEC is also working to finalize its proposed climate risk disclosure rule sometime this fall. That means businesses need to start preparing now for climate risk-related rules coming down the pike.