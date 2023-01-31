Calif. climate bill to require business carbon emissions data

California lawmakers are renewing an effort to make large corporations responsible for tracking and reporting carbon emissions.

California Senate Bill 253, also known as the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and backed by eight other Senate Democrats as part of three climate bills aimed at advancing California's climate goals. SB-253 would require corporations with $1 billion or more in annual revenue to report their scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions. The bill was first introduced as SB-260 in the 2022 California legislative session, but failed to pass after running into backlash around its reporting requirement.

Companies are not required to report their carbon emissions, classified as scope 1, 2 and 3. Scope 1 emissions come from sources directly controlled by a company, while Scope 2 emissions are created indirectly through the purchase of electricity, heating and cooling. Scope 3 emissions are emitted by third parties, such as employees through commuting or business travel, or business partners in a company's supply chain, making them harder to track.

California's effort is similar to an effort underway at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is working on a climate risk disclosure rule requiring publicly traded companies to provide carbon emissions data. SB-253 goes beyond what the SEC's rule would require by also making it a requirement for private companies.

The bill "closes a critical information gap that exists as a result of a lack of mandatory data collection and reporting requirements of comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions reporting from the largest corporations who have an outsized impact and an outsized responsibility to be part of the solution," said Melissa Romero, senior legislative manager at environmental advocacy group California Environmental Voters. Romero spoke during a press conference Tuesday announcing the bill.