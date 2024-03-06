SEC adopts climate risk disclosure rules

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalized climate-related risk disclosure rules in a 3-2 vote Wednesday after two years of analysis, meaning publicly traded businesses will need to report emissions data in company filings to the SEC.

The climate disclosure rules will require large accelerated filers and accelerated filers to report data for Scope 1 emissions, or direct emissions, and Scope 2 emissions, which are derived from purchased sources such as energy. The final rules eliminate the originally proposed reporting requirement for Scope 3 emissions, or those connected to third-party sources. Companies will also be required to disclose climate-related risks that could have a material impact on their business strategy, operations or financial condition.

The final rules, outlined in an 886-page document, will become effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Compliance dates will be phased in for companies and will depend on the company's filing status, according to the SEC.

After the vote Wednesday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he's pleased to see the rules adopted because they benefit both investors and companies. Since first publishing the proposed rules in 2022, the SEC has received feedback from more than 24,000 stakeholders.

"It will provide investors on the one hand with consistent, comparable, decision-useful information, and on the other hand, issuers with clear reporting requirements," Gensler said.

Effects on enterprises Companies will be required to report a quantitative and qualitative description of material expenditures incurred as part of their strategy to mitigate climate-related risks, according to the SEC. Businesses will also need to disclose information about climate-related targets and goals, as well as any processes they have for identifying and managing climate-related risks. In addition, the SEC wants companies to disclose capitalized costs and losses that result from extreme weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires. While larger companies will be required to report Scope 1 and 2 emissions, smaller companies will be exempt from such reporting requirements for now. The new rules will likely cause drastic changes to businesses' disclosure and auditing processes, said Steve Soter, vice president and industry principal at compliance-as-a-service platform provider Workiva, in a statement. In a survey from Workiva, 74% of 894 business leaders reported that compliance with requirements such as the SEC's new climate risk disclosure rules will be more challenging over the next 12 months, and 67% of business leaders reported being concerned with their business's ability to comply with new requirements. Complying with the new rules means that businesses will need to view changes in financial results "through the lens of climate impacts," Soter said. On the other hand, 85% of business leaders and investors surveyed agreed that ESG data should receive the same assurances as financial data. However, Soter said the final rules differ from what was originally proposed and stand in stark contrast to climate reporting requirements outlined in rules such as the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. "Notably, these new rules, softened from their original proposal, set a relatively low bar in comparison to other widely accepted climate disclosure requirements," he said. The SEC's new climate risk disclosure rules will bring consistency to businesses reporting climate data, said Judson Aiken, senior director of risk and ESG solutions at AuditBoard, in a statement. The rules are a step forward in bringing "sustainability reporting on par with financial reporting," he said. "Today's climate risk disclosure ruling by the SEC promises to bring a new era of corporate transparency," Aiken said.