SEC's proposed climate rule a game-changer for sustainability

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's newly proposed climate risk disclosure rule sets a clear course for business sustainability efforts and provides quantifiable climate impact data to investors.

That's according to Forrester Research analyst Renee Murphy, who said the proposed SEC rule strengthens requirements for demonstrating climate risk and gives a clear framework to businesses when it comes to gathering and reporting climate risk data.

The SEC rule would require publicly traded companies to report on climate-related risks such as weather variability severe enough to impact business operations and financial conditions. Climate risk is an assessment related to the potential impact of climate change on a business's revenue, assets and costs. This includes reporting on weather risks such as extreme heat and cold, droughts, extreme rainfall, hurricanes, wildfires and other events that may be exacerbated by a warming planet.

The rule gives investors "consistent, comparable" information with which to make investment decisions, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a news release.

While companies have traditionally reported environmental, social and governance data to demonstrate a company's sustainability to investors, those efforts are voluntary. The SEC climate disclosure rule requires businesses to not only give a big-picture view of a company's environmental impacts, but to show climate risk specifically and exact greenhouse gas emissions data.

"There's no more greenhouse gas guessing; we now actually have to do greenhouse gas accounting," Murphy said. "It has to be as reliable, factual and usable as your financial data is to an investor."

Murphy said the proposed SEC rule is "going to change everything."

"What they're saying is, your viability and resiliency will be affected as a corporation based on climate change," she said.