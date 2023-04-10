Sustainability and ESG glossary: 52 terms to know

A-C D-F G-I J-L M-O P-R S-U V-X Y-Z

Ensuring the health of people, the planet and even businesses rests on more sustainable practices, which depend on understanding core concepts and terms.

Many individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government entities are working hard to quickly create and execute specific sustainability strategies and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Everyone has a role to play. Learning about sustainability and ESG concepts ensures that critical stakeholders have productive conversations that avoid term misuse and oversimplification.

Climate disruption is having and will continue to have a negative impact on life across the globe. It's imperative that business leaders, private citizens and governments take immediate and decisive action.

Here are some fundamental sustainability terms and ESG concepts that provide a foundation for taking action.