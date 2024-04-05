Compare ESG tools from AWS, Azure and Google Cloud

As pressing global challenges continue to rise, some companies are seeking a way to reduce their impact on the environment, while committing to the ethical treatment of their communities. As the cloud plays a dominant role in company infrastructure, cloud service providers are releasing tools to monitor the impact of the cloud on the world.

In this article, we learn how the environment and related factors intersect with cloud computing. Additionally, we explore environmental, social and governance (ESG) tools from the major cloud providers, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, as well as third-party options.

ESG and the cloud ESG is a framework that assesses an organization's impact and sustainability across these three aspects: Environmental. The environmental aspect focuses on a company's environmental stewardship. This includes managing its environmental impact by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, managing natural resources sustainably and preparing for physical climate risks, like flooding and fires​​. Social. The social aspect examines a company's relationships with its customers, employees, suppliers and the communities in which it operates. This includes human capital management, fair wages, employee engagement and the enterprise's broader impact on society. Governance. The governance portion focuses on a company's internal practices and policies that guide its actions, leadership, incentives and overall management. Key considerations include leadership incentives aligning with sustainable practices, shareholder rights, and the transparency and accountability of company leadership. ESG is at an inflection point in the investment world. It rose to play a significant role in investment decision-making because it used nonfinancial factors to augment traditional financial analysis to better analyze the opportunities and risks in an organization. Cloud service providers (CSPs) are also feeling market and investor pressure to improve their ESG performance, especially considering the impact of data center growth on the environment. ESG efforts push cloud computing to be more efficient than traditional IT infrastructure, thereby enhancing CSP environmental scores. Potential customers -- who want out of the IT infrastructure business while still being good corporate citizens by increasing their energy efficiency and reducing waste -- are more likely to choose a cloud provider with an ESG framework. Cloud services can also accelerate decarbonization initiatives, which reduces implementation costs and supports compliance with climate regulations. AI, machine learning and IoT, which are all in-demand cloud services, can contribute to decarbonization efforts.