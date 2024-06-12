5 ways organizations can address ESG's social factors

Corporate reporting on environmental, social and governance issues can be used by various stakeholders -- including employees, investors, customers and others -- to assess the ESG-related risks and opportunities relevant to an organization. While environmental and governance factors are often at the forefront of ESG considerations, the social aspect is equally important.

Addressing the social factors of ESG is crucial to creating a sustainable and responsible organization. This involves actively working to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the company, as well as promoting ethical behavior and social responsibility in all operations. IT departments can play a significant role in this process by ensuring that technology is used ethically and responsibly, protecting sensitive data and promoting digital inclusion.

What does the 'S' in ESG involve? ESG social factors include a company's treatment of employees, supply chain practices, community engagement and overall impact on society. ESG's social element is intertwined with the concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR), a self-regulating model for committing to business practices that will have a positive impact on society. Some of the components of a CSR strategy can be built into ESG metrics to track and report on an organization's performance on social issues. The social aspect of ESG also aims to redress injustice in the environments in which companies operate. Today, companies are faced with a growing number of social justice issues that can drive business risk, including worker rights, gender and racial equality, child labor and environmental effects on people's health. The way companies operate can have a huge impact on these issues. As part of ESG initiatives, this can mean taking steps toward fair wages for all employees, including workers at supply chain partners, or adopting policies designed to reduce environmental damage in local communities. This article is part of ESG strategy and management: Complete guide for businesses Which also includes:

5 ESG benefits for businesses

5 ESG benefits for businesses 8 top ESG reporting frameworks explained and compared

8 top ESG reporting frameworks explained and compared 18 sustainability management software providers to consider For example, sustainability expert and author Andrew Winston points to a broad range of companies that are raising wages for their lower-paid workers, including Walmart increasing pay for its store employees. Such moves also have economic benefits. "This more sustainable social side of rising wages for the middle class is driving a better economy," Winston said. These are some of the issues commonly considered in ESG initiatives, including social factors.

Prominent social issues for organizations today There are a variety of social issues that organizations can incorporate into their ESG programs. The following are some common examples: DEI.

Fair pay, living wages and other labor practices.

Workplace health and safety.

Employee experience and engagement.

Fair treatment of customers and suppliers.

Oversight of practices at supply chain partners.

Responsible sourcing of supplies and materials.

Community engagement and involvement.

Charitable donations and funding of social programs.

Support for human rights and international labor standards.

5 tangible ways to address the 'S' in ESG Here are five specific areas for addressing social issues that companies can focus on as part of their ESG strategy: DEI initiatives. Programs and policies that promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace -- as part of hiring practices, training, mentorship programs and more -- can help increase the representation and participation of different groups of people. In addition, equity measures are designed to ensure that all employees are treated equally and have the same kinds of opportunities. DEI principles include recognizing that people face different challenges and not taking for granted the prevailing ways of doing things and thinking. Effective DEI efforts can result in more diverse views and a workforce that better reflects a company's customer base. Employee engagement and well-being. As part of the human capital management process, companies can prioritize the health and well-being of their employees through initiatives such as mental health support, flexible work arrangements and fair compensation. These efforts are key to combatting widespread employee disengagement and increasing retention rates. They can also help attract new employees. Ensuring that working conditions are safe and healthy is another important part of ESG programs. Community involvement. Engaging with the local communities where companies have operations can be done through business partnerships, volunteerism, mentoring and philanthropic initiatives. This can benefit both the communities and companies. For example, IT departments can offer internships with local high schools and community colleges to provide a pathway for advancement while filling open IT positions. Having a positive impact on communities can also improve the standing of a company, reducing potential business risks. Ethical behavior and social responsibility. This relates to practices that "support human well-being and orient companies to the ways they impact and are impacted by society," as Ann Skeet, senior director of leadership ethics at Santa Clara University's Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, wrote in February 2022. Ethical behavior and social responsibility can be promoted through codes of conduct, transparency and accountability. For example, being proactive about communicating how organizations adhere to their internal codes of conduct can go a long way toward avoiding investor votes against directors and challenges to executive pay. Corporate purpose and culture. Identify a corporate purpose that incorporates ESG goals, including social ones, and then build your company culture around it. A purpose-driven culture is critical to getting internal support for ESG efforts, Harvard Business School professor George Serafeim wrote in a 2020 Harvard Business Review article. Purpose isn't a slogan on the wall at corporate headquarters, an online mission statement or a town hall meeting speech by the CEO, he said, but "how employees perceive the meaning and impact of their work."