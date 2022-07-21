How IoT helps environmental, social and governance goals

Sustainability is an increasing priority for nearly every high-tech company -- and it is no coincidence. Emerging technologies such as 5G, blockchain and AI are unlocking new use cases for smart, connected devices that make up IoT. However, they are also causing a massive surge in energy consumption, water usage and CO2 as devices become more powerful, Accenture reported.

In response, high-tech companies are rolling out sustainability programs and designing products with environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in mind.

These initiatives are plain to see at recent tech events, with many high-tech companies demonstrating their dedication to developing more sustainable products and initiatives.

For instance, at CES 2022, LG pledged to use up to 600,000 tons of recycled plastic in its manufacturing process and increase the recovery of electronic waste to up to 8 million tons by 2030. Meanwhile, Samsung announced a new version of its Eco Remote and new smart monitors.

While IoT is designed for energy efficiency, the explosive growth of the number of IoT devices is elevating the need for device manufacturers to further improve power efficiency.

Universal Electronics Inc. has announced sustainability solutions to minimize power consumption and reduce battery waste, including its UEI Extreme Low Power Connectivity system-on-chips (SOCs.) The company's new connectivity offerings with integrated energy harvesting capabilities can deliver up to 2.5 times more computing power with up to 80% less battery power consumption compared to traditional Bluetooth smart SOCs.