ESG metrics: Tips and examples for measuring ESG performance

In recent years, environmental, social and governance considerations have become increasingly important for businesses. While issues such as employee well-being and business ethics have been longstanding concerns, sustainability, environmental impact and broader social factors have now also come into focus as key elements of ESG initiatives.

With this increased attention, business leaders must be able to measure their organization's ESG performance, especially to help manage risk. For example, companies in industries with high environmental risks, such as oil and gas, need to be aware of their carbon footprint and potential liability for pollution. Similarly, companies that have poor labor practices may face reputational damage and legal action if they don't use ESG metrics to identify the problems.

What are ESG metrics? ESG metrics are a set of various performance indicators, primarily nonfinancial in nature, that help to assess companies in relation to sustainable and responsible practices. These metrics provide valuable insights into things like environmental impact, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the internal governance structure. By tracking and analyzing them, companies can monitor their progress toward improved business sustainability and ethical business practices -- and, ultimately, their contributions to long-term value creation and societal well-being.

Quantitative vs. qualitative ESG metrics ESG metrics can be divided into two main categories: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative metrics are based on numerical data that often can be directly measured and compared. Examples of quantitative ESG metrics include greenhouse gas emissions, energy usage, employee turnover rates and reported HR violations. These metrics are useful for benchmarking and tracking performance over time. Qualitative metrics, on the other hand, are based on non-numerical data and are harder to measure and compare. Examples of qualitative ESG metrics include a company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), its labor practices and its impact on local communities. These metrics are more subjective and require more interpretation, but they can provide valuable insights into a company's culture and values. Both quantitative and qualitative metrics are important for measuring a company's ESG performance. By using a combination of them, businesses can gain a more comprehensive understanding of ESG issues and work to improve in the areas in which they fall short.

Examples of the different types of ESG metrics What kind of metrics would be most meaningful in an organization? Let's look at some useful examples in the different aspects of ESG. Environmental metrics These metrics are used to evaluate a company's impact on the environment and its efforts to lessen that. They often are quantitative and lend themselves to direct comparison across different organizations. The following are some examples: Greenhouse gas emissions. This measures the amount of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, that a company emits into the atmosphere. Greenhouse gas emissions are a significant contributor to climate change, and companies that emit large amounts face potential regulatory, reputational and financial risks.

Energy usage. The amount of energy a company uses to produce goods and services, power its data centers and run other operations is another common ESG metric. Companies that use renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, might have a lower environmental impact than those that rely on fossil fuels. Analyzing data on energy consumption can also highlight opportunities to increase energy efficiency.

Water usage. Similarly, a company should be able to accurately measure the amount of water used in its operations. Water is an increasingly limited natural resource in many areas, and companies that use large amounts of it can face reputational and financial risks if they don't take steps to reduce their usage levels.

Waste management. This includes metrics such as the total amount of waste generated by an organization and the percentage that's recycled or diverted from landfills. It's relatively simple for a company to track, say, the materials it recycles and hazardous waste it produces. But it might also look at actions that are more complex to measure -- for example, efforts to reduce waste at the source or implement circular economy principles to minimize waste. Social metrics How can we measure a company's performance on the social factors of ESG? Social metrics are often qualitative and can be subjective. Examples include the following: Labor practices. ESG metrics can be used to evaluate how a company treats its employees, as well as workers in its supply chains. The labor practices that are tracked include issues such as fair wages and safe working conditions, which have quantitative components. Other considerations, such as nondiscrimination policies, are more subjective.

DEI. How diverse is your workforce, and how inclusive is the workplace? These metrics are not only about reputation and regulations. Studies have shown that companies with a diverse workforce might be better positioned to understand and meet the needs of a diverse customer base.

Supply chain sustainability. In addition to labor issues, a company can look at the broader social impact of its supply chain. This might include measuring supplier diversity, such as the number of minority-owned or woman-owned businesses, as well as the social benefits of responsible sourcing and sustainable procurement initiatives -- practices that support human rights, for example.

Community engagement. This measures how a company engages with the communities in which it operates. Community engagement can include things such as philanthropy, volunteerism and CSR programs. Governance metrics These metrics measure how well a company is managed, as well as its internal controls and corporate policies. Governance metrics can be quantitative and compared across different organizations. These are some examples: Board diversity. How diverse is a company's board of directors? Board diversity can include issues such as gender, race, ethnicity and age.

Executive compensation. This measures how much a company's top executives are paid. Executive compensation can be an indication of how well a company is managed and whether its financial incentives for senior execs are aligned with the interests of its various stakeholders.

Business ethics. This assesses a company's commitment to ethical business practices, such as anti-corruption policies, whistleblower protection programs, and transparency in business operations and financial reporting. Specific measures might include the number of internal ethics incidents reported, the average time to response to reported concerns and the results of employee surveys on an organization's ethical culture.

Compliance and risk management. How well does an organization manage business risks and adhere to laws, regulations and industry codes of practice? Key aspects to consider include regulatory compliance across all the jurisdictions where a company operates. Compliance must be measured against specific regulatory requirements in areas such as cybersecurity and data privacy and protection. Risk assessments inform risk management metrics to track, including different key risk indicators and the results of risk mitigation efforts. These are some of the key factors that can be used to create ESG metrics.

How can companies use ESG metrics? Knowing what you want to measure is only the first step on the journey. You also need to know how to measure ESG performance and what to do to improve where needed. Here are some options: Commercial ESG scores and ratings. Several vendors offer ESG scoring and ratings services that rank a company's performance based on various criteria. For example, these services assess its adherence to ethical and compliance standards, as well as other metrics, typically using ESG reports prepared by the company. The vendors then assign a numerical ESG score or a letter rating that can be compared to other companies in the same industry or sector.

Certifications. ESG metrics can be used to seek certifications that demonstrate a company's commitment to specific practices. Some of these are familiar, such as the Fairtrade certification for ethical labor practices and certification of compliance with the ISO 14001 standards for environmental management.

Internal or third-party audits. Companies can also conduct internal audits and assessments or hire third-party auditors to evaluate their ESG performance. Among other things, this involves reviewing company policies and procedures, evaluating internal monitoring and reporting systems, and conducting interviews with executives and other employees to identify potential areas of improvement.

Companies can also conduct internal audits and assessments or hire third-party auditors to evaluate their ESG performance. Among other things, this involves reviewing company policies and procedures, evaluating internal monitoring and reporting systems, and conducting interviews with executives and other employees to identify potential areas of improvement. Engagement with external stakeholders. Another approach is to engage with outside stakeholders, such as customers, investors, suppliers and community members, to understand their expectations and concerns regarding ESG issues. This can involve conducting surveys, focus groups or town hall meetings and using the feedback to improve your company's ESG performance and compliance.