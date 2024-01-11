5 ways businesses can reduce their carbon footprint

Understanding the scale of their carbon footprint -- and how to reduce it -- is key for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Though it's not clear where exactly the term carbon footprint emerged, its popularity rose during the early 2000s after a successful environmental marketing campaign launched by the British Petroleum Company (BP). In 2004, BP unveiled its carbon footprint calculator, which was a tool for individuals to calculate their direct and indirect carbon emissions. This marketing campaign is often referred to as an early example of greenwashing, in which BP used this campaign to push blame to the general public and away from its own actions.

Businesses play a key role in carbon emissions. Measuring the carbon footprint is a useful tool for businesses that strive to become greener and more sustainable and to reduce waste. Reducing a carbon footprint is possible, and a few simple steps can go a long way.

What is a carbon footprint? A carbon footprint is the mark a person or organization leaves on the planet based on emissions. Individually, a person's carbon footprint is increased by food consumption, transportation, travel and household energy. For businesses, their carbon footprint is increased with actions such as excessive electricity usage, generated waste and burning of fossil fuels.

Why should companies reduce their carbon footprint? Climate change is a pressing issue facing society today, with government bodies and corporations around the world striving to achieve a state referred to as net zero before damage to the planet becomes irreparable. Net zero happens when greenhouse gas emissions are balanced, and humans no longer add additional carbon to the atmosphere. Besides the obvious beneficial environmental impact, reducing carbon footprint can improve brand reputation and profitability. According to a survey from McKinsey & Company, more than 60% of respondents said they would pay more for a product with sustainable packaging. Climate change is viewed as one of the greatest risks to the well-being of the world, and consumers are taking notice.