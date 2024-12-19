Understand greenhouse gas emissions vs. carbon emissions

With institutions like the United Nations calling on people and organizations around the globe to come together to take action before the climate crisis worsens any further, you might find yourself wondering about climate terminology and how certain terms are different from one another.

For example, greenhouse gas emissions and carbon emissions are often used interchangeably, but these terms have important distinctions that separate them.

What are greenhouse gas emissions? Put simply, a greenhouse gas (GHG) is a type of vaporous matter -- or gas -- in a planet's atmosphere that traps heat. There are several greenhouse gas types. In the case of Earth, these include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, fluorinated gases and water vapor. Emissions are the release of such gases into the atmosphere. So, greenhouse gas emissions are the release of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane into Earth's layer meant to protect it from space.

What are carbon emissions? In the simplest terms, carbon emissions are just a specific category -- carbon dioxide emissions -- of greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon emissions are sometimes referred to as carbon pollution.

Why do people confuse the terms? The reason people might confuse terms such as greenhouse gas emissions, GHGs, carbon emissions, carbon dioxide and carbon pollution has to do with two main areas: Carbon as the main driver of rising greenhouse gas emissions.

How most people best understand concepts around climate change. Carbon emissions driving rising GHGs Carbon emissions, which come primarily from burning fossil fuels, receive so much attention because they're the main driver of climate change and global warming. Because of that, carbon is often used as shorthand to mean greenhouse gas emissions. Here is a cheat sheet for some common carbon-related terms: Carbon. The shortened way to refer to carbon dioxide.

The shortened way to refer to carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide equivalent. A common unit to describe different greenhouse gases based on their global warming potential; also called CO2e.

A common unit to describe different greenhouse gases based on their global warming potential; also called CO2e. Carbon emissions. The discharge of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

The discharge of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Carbon footprint. The total amount of greenhouse gases that an individual or organization generates.

The total amount of greenhouse gases that an individual or organization generates. CO2. Scientific shorthand for the chemical compound carbon dioxide. Confusion around climate change communication People who become familiar with climate change terminology might forget to tailor their communication in a way their audience will best understand. For example, although the terms greenhouse gas emissions, carbon emissions and carbon pollution all appear in association with climate change, people in the United States associate the terms carbon emissions and carbon pollution more with human and environmental harm, compared with the term greenhouse gas emissions, according to the 2023 study "Evaluating Terms Americans Use to Refer to 'Carbon Emissions,'" published in the journal Environmental Communication. People are also more likely to understand that fossil fuels create carbon pollution and emissions as compared with greenhouse gas emissions. Studies like this suggest that language matters, and explaining sustainability issues in terms that a nonscientific public can understand is critical.