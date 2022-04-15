SEC chair touts benefits of climate risk disclosure rule

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed climate risk disclosure rule would require firms to report the risks they face from climate change to give investors the ability to assess a company's overall risk.

The SEC requires publicly traded companies to file reports that provide an overview of the company's financial and business positions. Investors rely on the filings to make informed decisions when investing in a company. However, certain risks including climate risk have not previously been required for companies to include in 10-K filings. Instead, companies can voluntarily report their environmental, social and governance data.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said during a recent webinar that investors recognize that climate change can pose a significant financial risk to companies, and that investors need reliable information about those climate risks to make informed investment decisions. That's why the SEC proposed its climate risk disclosure rule, the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors, in March.

"Climate disclosures are already happening and today investors are already making investment and voting decisions using information about climate risk," Gensler said during the webinar hosted by nonprofit sustainability organization Ceres. "Companies and investors alike would benefit from clear rules of the road."

Gensler is getting pushback in some of the comments it's now collecting on the proposal. Notably, a letter this month signed by 19 Republican U.S. senators urged the SEC to drop its effort. "The SEC is not tasked with environmental regulation, nor has Congress amended the SEC's regulatory authority to pursue the proposed climate disclosures," said the letter by Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).

Investor interest drives need for SEC climate risk disclosure rule SEC staff analyzed 7,000 annual reports between 2019 and 2020, finding that a third of those filings included some risk disclosure related to climate change. Proposing a climate risk disclosure rule now "makes sense to build on what so many companies are already doing," Gensler said. Climate disclosures are already happening and today investors are already making investment and voting decisions using information about climate risk. Gary GenslerChair, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission The proposed climate risk disclosure rule is based on an existing disclosure framework called the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) developed in 2015, which Gensler said is a widely used framework that will provide standards for reporting climate risk. By requiring companies to report climate risk data in their SEC filings, it will provide investors with consistent, accurate information, Gensler said. "It's important for investors to find this information in one place," Gensler said. "Further, placing disclosures in filings also benefits investors because there are more controls around disclosures."