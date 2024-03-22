Generative AI emerges as sustainability opportunity

Generative AI can help business leaders reach climate goals, particularly when incorporated into a sustainable business strategy.

That's according to Gartner analyst Annette Zimmermann, who spoke on the opportunities and risks of AI for sustainability during the Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference this week. Zimmermann said a sustainable business strategy incorporates environmental, social and governance into decision-making and ties business sustainability goals directly to general business outcomes such as revenue growth. This process includes assessing technologies that can help achieve those goals, such as AI, and weighing the risks and benefits.

Putting business goals together with sustainability objectives can generate much value, Zimmermann said. However, she said business leaders are getting stuck between grand ambitions and achieving sustainability and climate goals, such as reducing carbon emissions. Generative AI presents an opportunity as it can help business leaders achieve climate goals faster.

"Clients are telling us they see AI as a crucial technology to achieve climate goals," she said.

Kenneth Rawlings, product director and vice president of U.S. operations at IoT company Litum, attended Zimmermann's session on generative AI and sustainability. He said as Litum looks to incorporate generative AI into its products, the company is also focused on sustainability goals and creating operational efficiency -- something he said customers are asking for.

"If we can, for example, optimize flows in a hospital or business processes in a warehouse, how can we use AI to not only impact the operational flows, but how can we leverage that to optimize the energy consumed in these operations?" he said.