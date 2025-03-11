Generative AI models like DSLMs outperform LLMs in value

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Businesses will see more value from generative AI using smaller domain-specific language models instead of large language models.

That's according to analysts speaking during the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference Tuesday. Domain-specific language models (DSLMs) are generative AI models trained to excel in specific fields or industries. Being trained in the language of individual sectors means the DSLM can ingest, understand and generate industry-specific and nuanced lingo. In contrast, large language models (LLMs) are trained more broadly and in wider topic areas, and are less likely to provide specific, accurate data for niche industries.

Not only do DSLMs show greater value for businesses with specific industry outputs, but they're also more cost-effective to train due to their smaller size, Gartner analyst Annette Zimmermann said during a session at the conference. Gartner estimates that more than 60% of generative AI models used by enterprise businesses will be domain-specific by 2028.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which upended the market earlier this year with its low-cost model, demonstrated how new generative AI model architectures can "significantly reduce AI development costs," Zimmermann said.

"We are seeing domain-specific language models being developed, and many providers are providing repeatable efforts to deploy different models across different industries," she said. "We estimate that some models we've observed in our studies have four times more efficiency than LLMs in terms of cost and latency."