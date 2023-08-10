Palo Alto: SugarCRM zero-day reveals growing cloud threats

LAS VEGAS -- Complex attacks that exploited a SugarCRM zero-day vulnerability against AWS environments last year highlighted threat actors' increased knowledge of cloud environments, according to new research from Palo Alto Networks.

Margaret Zimmermann, cloud incident responder for Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42, led a Black Hat USA 2023 session Thursday titled "When a Zero Day and Access Keys Collide in the Cloud: Responding to the SugarCRM 0-Day Vulnerability." During the presentation, she discussed lessons learned from incident response cases that Unit 42 handled during the past year where threat actors used the SugarCRM zero-day vulnerability as an initial attack vector to gain access to AWS accounts.

The predominant lesson was that threat actors are becoming more cloud competent, as the flaw was not in AWS and could have happened with any cloud environment, Zimmermann emphasized.

SugarCRM is a CRM platform that provides software for marketing and sales teams. Attackers exploited an improper input validation remote code execution vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-22952, that received a CVSS score of 8.8 and affects multiple SugarCRM products.

Unattributed threat actors used the vulnerability to gain direct access to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances and then successfully compromised long-term AWS access keys that existed on the host. Using the organization's API, attackers could find management account IDs and root email addresses.

In a preview with TechTarget Editorial prior to the session, Zimmermann described the API query as "untraditional." She highlighted additional attack anomalies as well; for example, Unit 42 observed the attackers scanning customers' cost and usage service, which shows whether there's a lack of resources in an account. While the API call appeared random at first, Zimmermann determined that the service contained valuable information that could help attackers. Targeting accounts with higher total costs, for instance, could help threat actors create new resources while remaining undetected.

Attackers also created public Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) and different EC2 instances. In some cases, they created new EC2 instances in regions that differed from the rest of the organization's normal infrastructure.

While the threat actors were able to successfully create public RDS instances, the root logins failed. In some cases, it failed because multifactor authentication was implemented.