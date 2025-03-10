GenAI use cases show value, but pain points persist

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Global technology firm and PC maker Lenovo is using generative AI to cut content creation costs across its marketing, CX and sales teams. However, pinpointing valuable GenAI use cases is a challenge for others.

Lenovo developed and launched Studio AI in 2024 to bridge the gap between marketing and sales teams. The GenAI tool creates content on demand using company assets and libraries of product stories, which marketing and sales teams access and assemble before sending the content to IT decision-makers, said Dilip Bhatia, Lenovo's chief experience officer. Bhatia spoke during the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference here Monday. Before developing Studio AI, the company spent $42 million annually on marketing content creation. That figure dropped to $4.2 million after launching the GenAI tool, he said.

"It's generated fantastic savings overall for us," he said. "Leaders want tangible results. They care about driving revenue and cost-cutting. Studio AI delivers that."

The promise of generative AI and agentic AI were prominent themes at the Gartner conference. While the opportunity is evident, transforming legacy business practices to take advantage of such technologies can also be stressful, said Caroline Ruhland, senior product marketing manager at workplace and asset management software company Accruent and an attendee at the Gartner conference.

Ruhland said one of her pain points is finding a way to implement new AI technologies in a way that helps the business's overall strategy without adding undue pressure or putting the company at risk.

"For a lot of companies, the stress is what do you do, how do you actually implement that if you have legacy software," she said. "How do you advance light-years from where you are now and what you currently have?"