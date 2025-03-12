Building AI agents a headache for tech leaders

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- As the session titled "What is Agentic AI and How Will the Market Evolve and Grow?" began, the room full of tech leaders trying to understand and build or adopt AI agents sought answers to the basics of agentic AI.

The concept of AI agents, or agentic AI, started to trend in 2024. During the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference this week, Gartner analyst Eric Goodness, who led the session on agentic AI, defined AI agents as "autonomous or semi-autonomous software entities that use AI techniques to perceive, make decisions, take actions and achieve goals in their digital or physical environments." While vendors bill AI agents as the next step of generative AI, business leaders looking to build and incorporate the tools within their environments are working to catch up to the hype.

Brian Tagami, senior vice president of marketing and technology services sales at technology services provider Monks and conference attendee, said tech leaders are seeking validation in how their companies interpret AI agents, invest dollars and communicate with customers.

"I think we're all, I don't want to say struggling, but I think we're all seeking definition on a topic that is trending and being brought up all the time," he said. "This reminds me very much of early to mid-2000s, when cloud technology was coming on and everybody was throwing around a buzzword."