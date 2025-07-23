White House AI plan places scrutiny on state AI laws

The White House "AI Action Plan" strongly emphasizes removing restrictive regulations and recommends withholding federal funding from states with unduly burdensome AI laws.

The 28-page AI plan -- released on Wednesday -- targets U.S. states early on, noting that "AI is far too important to smother in bureaucracy at this early stage, whether at the state or federal level."

The plan states that the federal government shouldn't allow federal funding to be directed toward states with burdensome AI laws. However, it notes that the federal government shouldn't interfere with states' rights to pass laws that don't unduly restrict innovation.

"Right up front, it links federal funds to states' abilities or states' willingness to not create or enforce these burdensome regulations that could prevent or restrict innovation," said Forrester analyst Alla Valente. "They're talking about federal AI-related funding, but we're really not clear what funding exactly is that."

The AI plan follows President Donald Trump's executive order on AI earlier this year and tasks federal departments like the Department of Commerce with numerous actions to help the U.S. win the global AI race. The new AI plan maps out three main pillars, including accelerating AI innovation, building out U.S. AI infrastructure and leading in global AI diplomacy and security.

The plan also focuses on exporting U.S. AI products, removing burdensome federal agency policies, building out AI infrastructure and preventing ideological bias in AI models.

AI Action Plan targets regulations The plan zeroes in on regulation -- from federal agency policies and rules to U.S. state laws. The administration requests that the Office of Science and Technology Policy send out a request for information to businesses and the public about current federal regulations hindering AI innovation and adoption. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has been designated to work with federal agencies to revise and repeal regulations, policy statements and other measures that hinder AI development and deployment. The plan also targets U.S. states that have adopted AI laws. Under the plan, OMB is responsible for working with federal agencies to assess AI-related discretionary funding programs. When making funding decisions, OMB and federal agencies will be required to limit funding if states' AI regulatory regimes may "hinder the effectiveness of that funding or award." Nonprofit consumer organization Consumer Reports issued a statement raising concerns with the White House plan. Grace Gedye, Consumer Reports' policy analyst for AI issues, said in a statement that the AI plan creates confusion for states, including about which federal funds are on the line if their AI law is considered overly burdensome. Indeed, Valente said the AI Action Plan lacks definitions, making it unclear what state AI laws will be considered unduly restrictive to innovation. The Federal Trade Commission will also be under review as part of the plan, to ensure investigations commenced under former President Joe Biden "do not advance theories of liability that unduly burden AI innovation." Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, said in a statement that the organization has been advocating for a "pro-AI policy environment," which he said the AI Action Plan accomplishes. The plan reflects many of the ideas the manufacturers' group has proposed, including permitting reforms to maintain U.S. energy dominance, a more targeted regulatory approach, supporting workforce development and enabling small and medium-sized manufacturers to access AI technology, according to the statement.

Protecting "free speech" Ensuring AI models protect freedom of speech and expression is a pivotal concern for the Trump administration. The AI plan recommends that the commerce department, through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), revise the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. The administration wants to remove references to misinformation, diversity, equity and inclusion and climate change. The commerce department and NIST will also be researching and evaluating frontier AI models from China. The industry consensus is that AI is only as good as the way it's trained, which often includes large swaths of varied information and data, said Bonnie Montano, a professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. "If people building these models start picking and choosing what to include or exclude, that will certainly cause bias that they say they're trying to avoid," she said. The White House plan mentions updating federal procurement guidelines to ensure the federal government contracts with frontier large language model developers who keep their models free from "top-down ideological bias." Valente said the recommendation on ideological biases raises questions for developers on what to do if they incorporate such data and terms into their AI models. "Does that mean they're being restricted from selling to the federal government," Valente said.