Businesses caught in the crosshairs amid U.S., China tensions

As the U.S. and China continue engaging in restrictive trade measures against each other, tech companies are walking a tightrope between the two markets.

The U.S. in October implemented export controls limiting the sale of advanced semiconductor and artificial intelligence technologies to China and is considering future restrictions for the technologies that could impact large chipmakers like U.S.-based Nvidia. In response, China banned chipmaker Micron Technology from selling to the Chinese market and recently placed export controls on rare earth metals gallium and germanium used to make semiconductor chips and solar panels.

With both the U.S. and China attempting to leverage control over the advanced technology race, tech businesses are caught in the middle and could be facing the possibility of further diversifying their operations and supply chains outside of China to maintain revenue and scale, said Chris Meserole, director of the artificial intelligence and emerging technology initiative at the Brookings Institution.

"The biggest firms will be able to navigate some of the tumultuousness ahead. But it's going to be costly, and it's going to introduce a lot of challenges in their operating environment," he said.

Adjusting to U.S., China tensions Businesses have spent the last several years adjusting to increasingly difficult relations between the U.S. and China, which began under the Trump administration with numerous trade and export controls. The semiconductor industry is likely more concerned than other industries, given that it's one of the key technologies targeted in the restrictions, said Riley Walters, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. Yet China is moving forward with rules Walters described as "anti-export control regulations" that could be even more problematic for businesses. Under the umbrella of national security concerns, the rules open the door for Chinese authorities to target foreign companies operating in China adhering to their parent companies' restrictions. "For companies in general, they're trying to navigate this. And it goes beyond the rules and restrictions specific to the semiconductor or technology space," he said.

China's export controls on gallium, germanium a warning China's export controls on gallium and germanium send a different message to the U.S. than its earlier Micron ban. It targets the U.S., Japan, Netherlands and other countries that have placed restrictions on China. It demonstrates China's significant control over rare earth materials -- something its government is willing to use to disrupt the global economy, Meserole said. That's a shot across the bow of both the U.S. government and other governments around the world. Chris MeseroleDirector, artificial intelligence and emerging technology initiative, Brookings Institution "That's a shot across the bow of both the U.S. government and other governments around the world: 'Be careful of being too restrictive in what you're going to cut off from China, because we have ways of hitting back,'" Meserole said. Meserole said there's concern China may target rare earth materials used to make electric vehicle batteries. He said China doesn't have a monopoly over these rare minerals and metals but has worked globally to get mining and processing rights to gain control over the supply. "Some of those they do have a fair amount of leverage over," he said. China's goal is likely to preempt new restrictions by demonstrating its strength in controlling access to rare earth metals and materials, Walters said. Yet it might not work as China hopes. The Biden administration is already considering the next set of restrictions, he said. "I don't necessarily see it stopping new restrictions," Walters said.