Microsoft: Government agencies breached in email attacks

Microsoft disclosed an attack against customer email accounts that affected U.S. government agencies and led to stolen data.

While questions remain about the attacks, Microsoft provided some details in two blog posts Tuesday, including attribution to a China-based threat actor it tracks as Storm-0558. The monthlong intrusion began on May 15 and was first reported to Microsoft by a federal civilian executive branch (FCEB) agency in June.

During the attack, the threat actor breached email accounts using Outlook Web Access (OWA) in Exchange Online and Outlook.com by forging authentication tokens. Microsoft said attackers gained access to approximately 25 organizations, including government agencies.

All affected organizations were notified, and Microsoft said it "successfully blocked" further Storm-0558 access. The threat group is known to target government agencies in Western Europe for espionage, data theft and credential access purposes, according to a Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) blog post.

While Microsoft has mitigated the attack vector, CISA was first to initially detect the suspicious activity. The government agency published an advisory that included an attack timeline, technical details and mitigation recommendations. CISA said an FCEB agency discovered suspicious activity in its Microsoft 365 (M365) environment sometime last month.

"The agency reported the activity to Microsoft and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Microsoft determined that advanced persistent threat (APT) actors accessed and exfiltrated unclassified Exchange Online Outlook data," CISA wrote in the advisory.

It appears that access was limited in scope, as CISA said it only affected a small number of accounts. Unlike Microsoft, CISA has not provided attribution of the attacks.